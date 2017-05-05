What time does Canelo Alvarez – Chavez Jr fight start?

Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo weekend are traditionally capped off with a mega boxing fight and this year is no exception as Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 Kos) will take on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (50-2-1, 32 Kos) on Saturday night, May 6, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Pay-Per-View event is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The main event will take place at approximately 11:10 p.m..

The fight costs $69.99 to order on Hi-Def PPV TV.

Flipps Media will stream the event live at Canelo-Chavez.com.

Canelo and Cesar Chavez Jr don't exactly get along, which should make for a great fight Saturday night.

“The rivalry between Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. goes back a while, and it’s felt by both teams,” Oscar De La Hoya, CEO of Golden Boy promotions, said. “Both Chavez, Sr. and Jr., for some reason, don’t like Canelo. Perhaps it’s because he’s been the face of boxing for a while now. He’s going to carry boxing on his shoulders for many years to come. Or, maybe they don’t like Canelo because he’s getting more attention for this fight than Jr. is.”