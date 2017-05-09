What time does the Rockets - Spurs Game 6 start? (TV channel)

The highly entertaining series between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs continues on Tuesday night with Game 5 of the best-of-seven at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Tip-off for the game is 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and 7 p.m. time in San Antonio.

Despite the series being tied, ESPN’s BPI gives the Spurs a 65 percent chance of winning the series outright and a 29 percent chance of winning in six games. The odds the Spurs win in seven games is 37 percent.

A potential Game 6 would take place in Houston on Thursday, May 11 (8 p.m., ESPN). A potential Game 7 would be back in San Antonio on Sunday (3:30 p.m., ABC).

The Golden State Warriors await the winners of the Spurs – Rockets series.