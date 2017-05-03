When is the 2017 MLB Draft? (start date, TV coverage, order)

The Major League Baseball draft is different than the four other sports' entry points.

For one — with such a deep and far-reaching MLB farm system — there are a whopping 40 rounds of picks. For two, it comes right in the middle of the baseball season, with games going on often times during the draft, which lasts three days.

And finally, teams can't trade picks. Aside from a complicated system of compensation for big-name free agents and more compensation for competitive balance with special small rounds after the first and second, the order is set.

Taking place in a studio in Seacaucus, New Jersey, the draft runs from June 12-14 and will air on the MLB Network and MLB.TV. After a few high-profile high schoolers or college players are taken in the first round most of the population of the other draftees is relatively made up of unknown entities, as baseball scouts scour the country to find their next closer, ace pitcher or starting short stop.

Never really must-watch TV, the draft will be worth monitoring to see which propsects will attempt to jumpstart the worst teams in baseball.

California High School senior Hunter Greene, a shortstop and pitcher (who once threw 102 miles per hour), is among the top prospects in the draft as well as a pair of college hurlers — Brendan McKay from Louisville and Kyle Wright from Vanderbilt.

Here is a look at the first round draft order (and their record from last season):

1. Twins (59-103, .364)

2. Reds (68-94, .420)

3. Padres (68-94, .420)

4. Rays (68-94, .420)

5. Braves (68-93, .422)

6. A's (69-93, .426)

7. D-backs (69-93, .426)

8. Phillies (71-91, .438)

9. Brewers (73-89, .451)

10. Angels (74-88, .457)

11. Rockies (75-87, .463)

12. White Sox (78-84, .481)

13. Pirates (78-83, .484)

14. Marlins (79-82, .491)

15. Royals (81-81, .500)

16. Astros (84-78, .519)

17. Yankees (84-78, .519)

18. Mariners (86-76, .531)

19. Cardinals (86-76, .531)

20. Tigers (86-75, .534)

21. Giants (87-75, .537)

22. Mets (87-75, .537)

23. Orioles (89-73, .549)

24. Blue Jays (89-73, .549)

25. Dodgers (91-71, .562)

26. Red Sox (93-69, .574)

27. Indians (94-67, .584)

28. Nationals (95-67, .586)

29. Rangers (95-67, .586)

30. Cubs (103-58, .640)