When is the 2017 NHL Draft? (date, start time, draft order, TV coverage)

As the NHL Playoffs continue to narrow the field to a Stanley Cup Champion, the draft lottery — which took place last week — has begun to give some semblance of clarity to the rest of the NHL as they prepare for important offseasons.

The 55th version of the NHL entry draft will take place from June 23–24, at the United Center in Chicago.

The order has been hammered out and coverage in June will be broadcast in the United States on the NHL Network and on NBCSports.

The two top picks, Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier, will most likely go to the Devils and Flyers respectively with the rest of the picks taking shape thereafter.

Here's the order of picks in the first round:

1. New Jersey Devils

2. Philadelphia Flyers

3. Dallas Stars

4. Colorado Avalanche

5. Vancouver Canucks

6. Vegas Golden Knights

7. Arizona Coyotes

8. Buffalo Sabres

9. Detroit Red Wings

10. Florida Panthers

11. Los Angeles Kings

12. Carolina Hurricanes

13. Winnipeg Jets

14. Tampa Bay Lightning

15. New York Islanders

The rest of the teams selecting will be ordered following the end of the Stanley Cup Finals later this spring.