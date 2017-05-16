 
When does GLOW wrestling show start on Netflix?

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are returning soon
Matt Burke
 Published : May 16, 2017
Alison Brie stars in the pro wrestling show on Netflix, GLOW.
Getty Images

Peaking with the popularity of pro wrestling – namely Vince McMahon’s WWF – in the 1980s was GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) – an all women’s wrestling federation.

It did relatively well, lasting for four seasons on syndicated TV.

Netflix will debut its own GLOW show on June 23 and it will feature Alison Brie, from “Community” and “Mad Men” fame. Brie stars as “Ruth Wilder,” a female wrestler.

“There are good guys and there are bad guys, and I will not be bullied into submission,” Ruth says in the GLOW trailer.

GLOW will be “Orange is the New Black” –ish as it features several producers from the show.

