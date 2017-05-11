When is the 2017 Preakness Stakes? (Post time, TV, more)

Other than baseball, nothing says spring like the Triple Crown and betting on the ponies.

Always Dreaming kicked things off from Churchill Downs with a surprising Kentucky Derby victory, which means the yearly Triple Crown watch is officially on.

Up next is the 142nd Preakness Stakes from Pimlico Race Corse in Maryland as he will try to be the second horse in the last three years to win horse racing’s trifecta of major races.

American Pharoah won the Triple Crown in 2015, ending a 37-year drought.

Here’s how you can catch the Preakness this month:

Date: Saturday, May 20

Post time: 7:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Pimlico Race Course

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Always Dreaming will try to avoid the fate met by Nyquist, who was a heavy Triple Crown favorite in 2016.

After holding off a late charge from Exaggerator at the Kentucky Derby, Nyquist could not hold off a monster run on the home stretch from his rival at the Preakness, losing out on a historic bid.