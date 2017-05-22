The worst trades in sports history

While the Brooklyn Nets continue to deal with what might be regarded as one of the worst trades in NBA history, we decided to take a look at some of the most head-scratching, jaw-dropping trades made in all of sports.

So without further ado, and in no particular order, here is what we came up with:

Montreal Expos trade Randy Johnson to Seattle Mariners

Year: 1989

Expos got: Mike Campbell and Mark Langston

Johnson’s numbers with Expos: 3-4, 4.69 ERA, 51 K’s

Johnson’s numbers with Mariners: 130-74, 3.42 ERA, 2,162 K’s

Career numbers: 303-166, 3.29 ERA, 4,875 K’s

Inducted into MLB Hall of Fame in 2015



Calgary Flames trade Brett Hull to St. Louis Blues

Year: 1988

Flames got: Steve Bozek, Rob Ramage, Rick Wamsley

Hull’s numbers with Flames: 57 games, 27 goals, 24 assists

Hull’s numbers with Blues: 744 games, 527 goals, 409 assists, 1991 NHL MVP

Career numbers: 1,269 games, 741 goals, 650 assists, 1,391 points

Inducted into Pro Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009

Seattle SuperSonics trade Scottie Pippen on draft night to Chicago Bulls

Year: 1986

Sonics got: Olden Polynice, 1988 2nd-round pick (Sylvester Gray), 1989 1st-round pick (B.J. Armstrong)

Pippen’s numbers with Bulls: 17.7 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game, 7 All-Star appearances, 6 NBA titles

Career numbers: 18,940 career points, 10 All-Defensive teams

Inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009

Dallas Cowboys trade Herschel Walker to Minnesota Vikings

Year: 1989

Cowboys got: Jesse Solomon, David Howard, Issiac Holt, Alex Stewart

1990 1st-round pick (turned into Emmitt Smith)

1990 2nd-round pick (Alexander Wright)

1991 1st-round pick (Alvin Harper)

1991 2nd-round pick (Dixon Edwards)

1992 2nd-round pick (Darren Woodson)

Walker’s numbers with Cowboys: 81 games, 3,491 yards, 27 TD’s

Walkers numbers with Vikings: 42 games, 2,264 yards, 20 TD’s

Vancouver Canucks trade Cam Neely to Bruins

Year: 1986

Canucks got: Barry Pederson

Neely’s numbers with Canucks: 201 games, 51 goals, 53 assists, -56 rating

Neely’s numbers with Bruins: 525 games, 344 goals, 246 assists, +138 rating

Inducted into Pro Hockey Hall of Fame in 2005

Boston Red Sox trade Jeff Bagwell to Houston Astros before making MLB debut

Year: 1990

Red Sox got: Larry Andersen

Bagwell’s career numbers: 2,150 games, .297 average, 449 home runs, 1,529 RBI, 1991 Rookie of the Year, 1994 NL MVP

Will be inducted into MLB Hall of Fame in 2017

Chicago Cubs trade Lou Brock to St. Louis Cardinals

Year: 1960

Cubs got: Ernie Broglio, Doug Clemens, Bobby Shantz

Brock’s numbers with Cubs: 327 games, .257 average, 50 stolen bases

Brock’s numbers with Cardinals: 2,289 games, .297 average, 888 stolen bases, 6-time All-Star

Inducted into MLB Hall of Fame in 1985

Atlanta Falcons trade Brett Favre to Green Bay Packers

Year: 1992

Falcons got: 1992 1st-round pick (Bob Whitfield)

Favre’s numbers with Falcons: 2 games, 0 completions, 2 INT’s

Favre’s numbers with Packers: 255 games, 61,655 yards, 442 TD’s, 286 INT’s

Career numbers: 302 games, 71,828 yards, 508 TD’s, 336 INT’s

Inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016

Chicago Blackhawks trade Dominik Hasek to Buffalo Sabres

Year: 1992

Blackhawks got: Stephane Beauregard, 1993 4th-round pick (became Eric Daze)

Hasek’s numbers with Blackhawks: 25 games, 13-4-2 record, .897 save percentage, 2.58 goals against average, 1 shoutout

Hasek’s numbers with Sabres: 491 games, 234-170-70 record, .926 save percentage, 2.22 goals against average, 55 shutouts, 6-time Vezina Trophy winner

Career numbers: 735 games, 389-223-95 record, .922 save percentage, 2.20 goals against average, 2 Stanley Cup titles

Inducted into Pro Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014

Golden State Warriors trade Robert Parish and 1980 1st-round pick to Celtics

Year: 1980

1st-round pick became: Kevin McHale

Warriors got: 2 1980 1st-round picks (Rickey Brown and Joe Barry Carroll)

Parish’s numbers with Warriors: 307 games, 13.8 ppg, 9.5 rpg

Parish’s numbers with Celtics: 1,106 games, 16.5 ppg, 10 rpg, 9-time All-Star, 3 NBA titles

McHale’s numbers with Celtics: 971 games, 17.9 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 7-time All-Star, 3 NBA titles

Both McHale (1999) and Parish (2003) inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

Boston Red Sox trade Babe Ruth to New York Yankees

Year: 1918

Red Sox got: $100,000

Ruth’s numbers with Red Sox: 391 games, .308 average, 342 hits, 49 home runs, 224 RBI, 89-46 pitching record, 2.28 ERA, 483 K’s, 3 World Series titles

Ruth’s numbers with Yankees: 2,084 games, .349 average, 2,518 hits, 659 home runs, 1,978 RBI, 4 World Series titles

Inducted into MLB Hall of Fame in 1936 (ceremony held in 1939)