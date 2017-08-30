Yahoo or ESPN Fantasy football league? Best site platform to host?

Which platform to host your fantasy football league is best? Getty Images

Yahoo has a stranglehold on fantasy football when it comes to the web site most people trust to host their league. ESPN is a distant second, followed by NFL.com and CBS.

So, which platform is the best? That’s a matter of preference. Here are some pros and cons for all of the main sites.

Yahoo fantasy football

Pros: Still the gold standard, most people take a “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach with Yahoo fantasy football.

“I use Yahoo because it’s easy to navigate, especially when I have to update my team at the last minute,” said Metro New York Sports Editor Joe Pantorno. “It doesn’t matter if I’m on my computer or phone, either. They also have the best fantasy advice, in my opinion.”

Metro’s Sports Editor in Philly mostly agreed.

“I can’t really say I have a preference – I have leagues on both Yahoo and ESPN and each app is fine – however I do really enjoy the way Yahoo writes up ‘game stories’ after each game every week,” Evan Macy said. “It’s an odd highlight to my fantasy season. Like, it tells you how many teams you would have beaten that week, how many weeks you would have won your games, who is performing higher than expected and by how much. The analytic nerd in me is all about that.”

Cons: Often times Yahoo’s player rankings can be funky – particularly in later rounds. You better do some research on sites other than Yahoo ahead of your draft or the depth of your team will be suspect.

ESPN fantasy football

Pros: Tremendous mobile, easiest to use.

Cons: The main ESPN fantasy site looks like it was created in 2003 (IS THIS THE BETA VERSION?!). There have also been complaints about glitches over the years.

NFL.com fantasy football

Pros: The main site is the best, easily surpassing Yahoo and ESPN. It also has the most up-to-date info.

Cons: Hope you like ads, because the NFL enjoys shoving them down your throat. This is particularly troublesome with their mobile.

CBS fantasy football

Pros: None to speak of.

Cons: Where to start … oh ya, it costs money. Like $150. No thanks.