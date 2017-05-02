Get gold medal fit with Aly Raisman in Boston this weekend

Take your workouts up a notch and help out a good cause at the Jimmy Fund Fit Fest this weekend.

The Boston-based non-profit organization is once again teaming up with Reebok for a full day of fun and exercises to help out the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Those breaking a sweat are in for a treat this year, as six-time Olympic medalist and Needham native Aly Raisman will be joining the fun at the DCR Hatch Memorial Shell on Saturday morning.

“Join me for a fitness-filled day to support an amazing cause at the Jimmy Fund Fit Fest,” Raisman says in a release. The 22-year-old went on to say that she's "excited to team up" with the event because the cause is near and dear to her heart, as many of her family members have been affected by cancer.

The Final Five gymnast and a slew of Boston’s top trainers will lead participants through an intense day of sweat-inducing exercises along the Charles River Esplanade. Following registration at 7 a.m., the event will kick off at 8 a.m. with a special introduction, followed by a 15-minute warm-up session with Raisman at 8:15 a.m., who'll likely fuel up at her favorite spot, Blue on Highland, afterwards.

Once you get your juices flowing, learn how to bob and weave like a pro at the 30-minute boxing workout led by EverybodyFights instructor Stephanie Greenfield. Derek Durkin of Barry’s Bootcamp will then put festivalgoers through some tough, high rep interval training, while Back Bay trainer Erika Pearson has a few fun moves planned for the day to get you into CrossFit shape.

Participants will get a chance to loosen up on the yoga mats with CorePower’s Majesta Thorndike and shake their groove thing with dancer Carmen Rojas of Healthworks.

Everyone who signs up gets to munch on complimentary breakfast, lunch and snacks, as well as receive a Reebok t-shirt and JUNK headband. All participants must reach a fundraising minimum of at least $175 in addition to the $10 registration fee.

And don't forget to bring a towel, because you're definitely going to sweat... a lot.

If you go:

Saturday, May 6, DCR Hatch Memorial Shell, 47 David G Mugar Way, Boston, $10 registration fee with a $175 fundraising minimum. jimmyfundfitfest.org.