America's Test Kitchen announces fall food and wine fest

Boston foodies are in for a treat this fall, as America's Test Kitchen announced this week that it will be hosting a two-day cooking, food and wine festival following the company's upcoming relocation to the Seaport district.

The masterminds behind the hit television shows and cookbooks invite the public to check out their new Dry Dock Ave. headquarters and studios with Boston Eats. ATK fans will get a chance to pick up a few tips and tricks from culinary stars such as co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, as well as frequent cast member and Chief Creative Officer Jack Bishop.

"We’re thrilled to now welcome the Boston culinary community to our new headquarters," CEO David Nussbaum said in a statement. "This is a city of incredible talent, teachers and tastes, and we have been proud to call it our home.”

While lineups and ticket details won't be released until later this spring, expect a who's who list of New England's top chefs and culinary minds to make appearances.

The festivities are comprised of three ticketed events, kicking off on Friday, October 27, with Taste of Innovation, which pairs area chefs with ATK test cooks who will concoct brand new recipes using the same local ingredient.

Fans looking for a VIP experience will get their chance with Backstage ATK on Saturday, October 28. The event will include live cooking demonstrations, as well as a behind-the-scenes tour of the company’s new facility, the Innovation and Design Building.

The final day of the fest will also feature the main Boston Eats event, which will be filled with various tastings, panel talks, book signings and tons more. Part of the proceeds from the two-days of fun will go to benefit the Boston-based nonprofits Future Chefs and Community Servings.

If you go:

October 27-28, 21 Dry Dock Ave., Boston. atkeats.com.