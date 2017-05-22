See Ben Stiller, Mariska Hargitay at the 2017 Nantucket Film Festival

The Bay State’s most sought after summer getaway will roll out the red carpet when the Nantucket Film Festival returns in 2017. Organizers for the annual cinema celebration announced on Monday that Hollywood stars Ben Stiller and Mariska Hargitay will appear at the 22nd installment of the six-day extravaganza, which takes place June 21 to 26.

The “Tropic Thunder” and “Meet the Parents” actor has been tapped to host this year’s Screenwriters Tribute on June 23. Oscar-winning “Spotlight” director and writer Tom McCarthy will take home the Screenwriters Tribute Award at the event, while acclaimed British filmmaker Nick Broomfield best known for "Kurt & Courtney," his 1998 documentary on Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, will be honored with the Special Achievement in Documentary Storytelling Award.

Stiller, who’s also the mastermind behind the festival’s All-Star Comedy Roundtable series, has recently been spending a bit time in Massachusetts. Last fall, he caused some early morning traffic in Cambridge while filming his upcoming Amazon comedy “Brad’s Status.” During his trip to the Boston area, Stiller offered support to Harvard’s hospitality workers union, as well, joining them for an on-campus strike.

As for Hargitay, the “Law & Order: SVU” star will trek over to Nantucket this summer to raise awareness for her new film “I Am Evidence.” Hargitay is a producer behind the documentary feature, which examines the unsettling high number of sexual assault evidence kits that have gone untested, effectively denying justice for survivors of these types of attacks.

Other notable guests expected to attend this year’s fest include Oscar-nominated “Precious” actress Gabourey Sidibe, who’ll present her directorial debut, “The Tale of Four,” as well as MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, who’s set to host an In Their Shoes discussion with McCarthy. Comedic powerhouses Whitney Cummings and Kristen Schaal will also bring the laughs during the Comedy Roundtable, which will be hosted by Massachusetts native and HBO’s “Crashing” star Pete Holmes.

If you go:

June 21-26, various locations, Nantucket, $15-$200, nantucketfilmfestival.org