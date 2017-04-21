Boston's Best Cheap Eats for Under $5

If you're looking for delicious, mouth-watering meals without breaking the bank, these local food experts have got you covered. Ahead, ten Boston-area chefs and foodies share their go-to grubs spots for under $5. Bon appétit!

1. Suzi Maitland, Executive Chef; Trina's, Parlor, Audubon & The Paddle Inn

The potato knish at Mamaleh’s. They’re $4 and so filling! Perfect on a really cold winter day.

One Kendall Square, Cambridge, mamalehs.com

2. Ken Oringer, Owner; Toro, Little Donkey, UNI & Coppa

This might go a little over budget, but I'd say Clover Food Lab's Cauliflower Sandwich. It's all vegetarian but loaded with flavor, messy and delicious. If you really have to keep it under $5, I'd say the taquitos from 7-Eleven.

Multiple locations, cloverfoodlab.com, 7-eleven.com

3. Robert Differ, Pastry Chef, Bar Boulud

The cheeseburger at Charlie’s Kitchen in Harvard Square. It’s very messy — which means it’s very good. You could stop there at $5, but I’d spring for the fries and a beer, too.

10 Eliot St., Cambridge, charlieskitchen.com

4. Matt Hummel, Chef de Cuisine, Tiger Mama

Tedeschi’s buffalo-chicken-salad sandwich with Cool Ranch Doritos. If you’re daring, you can put the Doritos in the sandwich for textural reasons. I finish it off with a Nestle Chipwich. Best consumed in bed, or as I call it: Cafe Sadness. There’s always a table for one.

Various locations, tedeschifoodshops.com

5. Andy Husbands, Owner; The Smoke Shop & Tremont 647

When I lived in Dorchester, my favorite cheap eat was the Double Double from Singh’s Roti Shop. It’s a spicy chickpea roti that had a real kick to it. I still crave it now, so even though I don’t live in the neighborhood anymore, I still go by and grab it on occasion. Word to the wise — always grab extra napkins, you’ll need them!

692 Columbia Road, Dorchester, 617-282-7977, singhsrotishop.net

6. Jess Willis, COO, The Independent Restaurant Group

A slice of Bianchi’s pizza, eaten while sitting on the wall at Revere Beach.

322 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere, 781-284-9471

7. Douglass Williams, Owner; MIDA

I could eat Mexican food all day, every day. I love the texture, the spice and the love put into making it. Best meal under $5 goes to the Lengua tacos at Chilacates for sure.

224 Amory St., 617-522-6000

8. Geoff Thompson, Beer Czar; Foundry on Elm, Saloon

The pretzels at Harpoon Brewery’s Beer Hall are insanely tasty. They come in a variety of sweet and savory flavors with tons of dipping sauces — aiolis, mustards, cheese.

306 Northern Ave., harpoonbrewery.com

9. Vanessa White, Founder, Jaju Pierogi

Take your pick at the Super 88 [AKA Hong Kong Supermarket] food court in Allston.

1095 Commonwealth Ave., Allston, hongkonghypermarket.com

10. Izzy Berdan, Creative Director, Aquitaine Group

If you understand the concept of traveling through food, you will love Yely's Coffee Shop. It's a tiny corner in a building that will send you right back to Puerto Rico or the Dominican with a $5 plate! There are no menus, there are no signs and sometimes no one who speaks English. What they do have is a counter filled with amazing island food. Just go in, wait in line and when you get to the counter tell them you want a $5 plate and point at what looks good and they will assemble.

284 Centre St., Jamaica Plain 617-524-2204