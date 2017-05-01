5 spicy margaritas to sip in Boston for Cinco de Mayo

Put a spicy twist on your Cinco de Mayo celebration by trying one of these drinks with kick. Since sipping on tequila wasn’t already painful enough, local margarita masters are dialing up the Scoville scale with their cocktail creations. Here are five you have to try this weekend.

1. Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar’s Diablo

This deliciously devilish drink is one of a trio of spicy offerings from this beloved Back Bay lounge. The Diablo features a blend of heat and sweet thanks to a combination of lolita blanco, Serrano chili, lime, blood orange, strawberry and pineapple. If that’s too hot for you, cool down with an aji and pomegranate infused Firing Squad margarita, or the laidback Spicy Cucumber. Grab a date and split a pitcher over a feast of fried chicken and cheddar biscuits.

$13-$14 a glass, $48-$52 per pitcher, 271 Dartmouth St., Boston, lolitatequilabars.com.

2. Mija Cantina & Tequila Bar’s En Fuego

This Faneuil Hall hotspot has a wide array of tequila offerings, but its En Fuego margarita packs the most punch. The cocktail boasts a fruity base of orange flavor liquer, pineapple juice and Avion Silver tequila, however, it kicks things up a notch with its mix of sliced jalapeños and a Tajin spiced rim. Try not to get burned by this fiery drink.

$13, 1 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston, mijaboston.com.

3. Masa’s Tres Chiles

This Southwestern-style, South End eatery has some of the best margaritas in town, according to locals. When it comes to the spicy variety, Masa’s Tres Chiles uses three types of peppers, including Anaheim, Poblano, as well as grilled, jalapeño infused tequila. Agave, orange, lemon and lime are also used to mellow out this hot cocktail. Enjoy a glass with a bite from Masa's tapas bar, such as the crispy chicharrones or the BBQ pork spring rolls.

$11. 439 Tremont St., Boston, masarestaurant.com.

4. Papagayo's Strawberry Jalapeño

Whether you're downtown or in Somerville's Assembly Row, head over to Papagayo if you’re hoping for a sweeter take on the spicy cocktail. The tequila bar and restaurant, known for its specialty margaritas, has a pair of fruit heavy drinks with hints of heat. The Strawberry Jalapeño margarita is likely your best bet, as it features a mix of chili infused tequila with muddled lime and strawberry puree.

$12, various locations, papagayorestaurants.com.

5. Lone Star's El Diablo

The second devil-inspired cocktail to make the list, Lone Star's El Diablo margarita is just as potent. This Cinco de Mayo sip is a spicy blend of reposado tequila, mezcal, lime, and jalapeño and habanero agave syrup. The drink is served over ice with a special chili-lime salt rim.

$11, 479 Cambridge St., Boston, and 635 Cambridge St., Cambridge, lonestar-boston.com.