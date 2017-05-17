11 T-friendly beaches around Boston

Just because you're without a car doesn't mean you have to be stuck jumping through sprinklers with the neighborhood kids to cool off this summer. There are plenty of awesome beaches in the Boston area that are reachable with nothing but your good old CharlieCard. Here's a roundup of some of our favorites.

Revere Beach

Pizza, soft serve and sunshine: Revere Beach is that classic stuff that summer dreams are made of.

MBTA Blue Line to Revere Beach

Constitution Beach

Score some sun with Eastie's finest at Constitution, where you can catch some rays as the planes fly into Logan Airport. The beach earns bonus points for the great playground for kids, as well as a Dunkin Donuts right by the entrance.

MBTA Blue Line to Orient Heights

Singing Beach

Manchester-by-the-Sea doesn't just have to be for Casey Affleck. Before you hop back on the train, check out chef Matthew Gaudet's Superfine, just a short walk from the station.

MBTA Commuter Rail's Rockport branch of the Newburyport/Rockport line to Manchester-by-the-Sea, beach is about a half-mile walk from the station

King's Beach

Straddling the line between Lynn and Swampscott, King's Beach is a peaceful oasis ideal for a quiet day at the beach. If you want to get fancy, head to Mission on the Bay for post-beach eats, or swing by Lincoln's Landing for pre-beach pancakes.

442 bus from Haymarket to Humphrey Street in Swampscott

Yirrell Beach

This Winthrop spot is clean, has great spots for playing volleyball and doesn't attract as much riffraff as other local beaches. If you're looking to refuel after all that sun, head to local favorite Blackstrap BBQ for buffalo wings and a habanero-watermelon slushy.

MBTA Blue Line to Orients Heights, bike or grab a short cab ride to the beach

Wollaston Beach

Stretching 2.5 miles on the Boston Harbor, Wollaston Beach is the place to be if you’re hungry for classic New England seafood shacks like Tony's Clam Shop and the Clam Box.

MBTA Red Line to North Quincy or Wollaston

Carson Beach

It's easy to get to, and embodies the idea of summer in Boston. Carson Beach is the more family-friendly option of the Southie beaches. Plus, there's restrooms!

MBTA Red Line to JFK/UMass

M Street Beach

To say M Street Beach is a scene in the summer would be a massive understatement. Bikini-clad ladies and guys with coconut-oiled chests rule M Street, so if you're looking to make "friends," this is the spot.

MBTA Red Line to Broadway, then #9 bus to E. Broadway at L Street

Spectacle Island

Just a 20-minute ferry ride from the mainland, it feels like a million miles away from the city. During the summer, they've got lifeguards on duty, as well as bathrooms, rinsing showers and changing areas. It's also ideal for hiking and boating, but FYI, the marina is closed until the end of July this year.

MBTA Blue Line to Aquarium, hop on the Harbor Ferry

Nantasket Beach

One of the Bay State's most popular beaches, Nantasket is a little farther away, but still reachable. Check out the brand new LOCAL 02045, where you can watch the sunset as you eat dinner on one of the two patios.

MBTA Red Line to Quincy Center, 220 Bus to Hingham Depot/Sation St., then 714 bus to Pemberton Point, Hull

Newport

If you're willing to put in a little extra travel, you can easily make your way to Newport. The epicenter of the Rhode Island boating and yachting scene, Newport has beautiful beaches, great shopping, and a fun downtown area with bars and restaurants.

MBTA Commuter rail to Providence, then Seastreak Ferry through Narragansett Bay