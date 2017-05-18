6 can’t miss summer comedy shows around Boston

As political scandals continue to dominate the headlines, we could all use a laugh break. Conveniently missing the city’s dreary winter, some of comedy’s biggest names are coming to town just in time to enjoy the warm weather. Here are six to check out this summer.

Rachel Feinstein

The “Last Comic Standing” alum and frequent “View” co-host, know for lightning-quick ability to transform into various genders and ethnicities, has worked with some of the best, including Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and John Oliver. She also recently landed a recurring role in Steven Soderbergh’s Amazon series, “Red Oaks.” But for three nights in June, you can catch the comedian and actress at Laugh Boston.

If you go:

June 8-10, Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., $25, laughboston.com

TJ Miller

The always wacky comic’s career is exploding at the moment, thanks to parts in hits like “Deadpool,” “Transformers: Age of Exctinction” and the “How to Train Your Dragon” series. Miller also recently earned a Critics' Choice Television Award for his hilarious supporting role as entrepreneur Erlich Bachman in HBO’s “Silicon Valley.” Expect the 35-year-old to bring his absurdist style to the Wilbur in June.

If you go:

June 10, Wilbur Theatre, 246 Tremont St., $37, thewilbur.com

Doug Benson

Now that marijuana is legal in Massachusetts, it was only a matter of time until the cannabis-loving comedian came to town. The “Super High Me” star is bringing his “Doug Loves Movies” podcast to Laugh Boston for a 4:20 show in June, along with a special surprise guest. Just make sure to bring along a movie-themed name tag if you want a chance to win some prizes.

If you go:

June 17, Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., $20, laughboston.com

Eddie Izzard

The British comedy veteran will be back in Boston this summer for a one-night engagement at John Hancock Hall. Izzard has spent the past few years traveling around the world to perform his “Force Majeure” tour in several different languages, including French, German and Spanish. However, his latest trip to the city will be in English as he’ll take the stage for some stand-up while also sharing stories from his new memoir “Believe Me.”

June 22, John Hancock Hall, 180 Berkley St., $55-$65, backbayeventscenter.com

Judd Apatow

From directing and producing blockbusters like “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and “Trainwreck,” to writing cult classics like “Freaks and Geeks,” Apatow has done it all in Hollywood. The multi-hyphenate, comedy virtuoso will be working on his stand-up skills when he visits the Wilbur in July.

July 24, Wilbur Theatre, 246 Tremont St., $37-$52, thewilbur.com

Jeff Ross

The Roastmaster General is coming to the Bay State. Ross, a BU alum and host of Comedy Central’s “Roast Battle,” recently poked fun at Boston’s finest for his latest special “Jeff Ross Roast Cops.” Be prepared for the 51-year-old to throw down the gauntlet with audience members when he performs at the South Shore Music Circus and Cape Cod Melody Tent in August.

August 3, South Shore Music Circus, 130 Sohier St, Cohasset, $41.50 - $64.50, themusiccircus.org; August 4, Cape Cod Melody Tent, 21 West Main St., Hyannis, $41.50 - $64.50 melodytent.org​