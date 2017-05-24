Donna Summer disco party rolls back into Boston

Grab a pair of roller skates and your best bell-bottoms before heading over to City Hall Plaza this summer.

Mayor Marty Walsh and the Office of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment announced this week that the Donna Summer roller disco party is set to return to Boston on Friday, June 23. The free, family-friendly event in honor of the late, great disco queen will once again feature live music, a skating rink, as well as appearances by members of the Summer family.

Now in its fourth year, the annual festivities pay tribute to the Boston music icon, who passed away five years ago on May 17, 2012. Born in Dorchester and raised in Mission Hill, Summer went on to sell close to 150 million records during her career, winning five Grammy Awards in the process. The “Last Dance” singer was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

"Donna Summer was not only a Bostonian through and through - her music, spirit and presence made her a national treasure and global icon," event organizer Frankie Stavrianopoulos said in a statement. "It is only fitting that we celebrate her, in our world class city during the season that bares her namesake in a fun, uplifting and musical manner."

This year’s festivities, which take place between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., will include a performance by Summer’s sister and former back-up singer, Mary Gaines Bernard, as well as music provided by Hot 96.9’s DJ Roy Barboza.

In addition to boogieing the night away, attendees will be able to roll around in a skating rink set up at City Hall Plaza. If you forget to bring your skates, just make sure to show up early as the city will have free rentals available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

If you go:

June 23, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., City Hall Plaza, free, boston.gov