Forbes to bring Under 30 Summit back to Boston this fall

After a successful Boston debut in 2016, Forbes is bringing its star-studded Under 30 Summit back to the city this fall.

The media outlet and Massachusetts officials announced on Friday that Forbes’ fourth installment of the event will return to Boston October 1 through 4. More than 6,000 attendees are expected to stop by the Under 30 Summit, which celebrates young entrepreneurs and business leaders with panel discussions, startup competitions, plus plenty of parties and music and food fests.

The four days of fun will take over downtown with seven interconnected stages, with City Hall Plaza serving as the central hub for the summit, highlighted by a pop-up beer garden where guests can mingle and network.

“I'm thrilled that for the second year in a row, Forbes Under 30 Summit will be coming to Boston,” Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement. "This summit will showcase the best Boston has to offer, and I look forward to welcoming thousands of entrepreneurs, philanthropists, performers, scholars and attendees to our city.”

More than 200 notable guest speakers will be coming to town for this year’s festivities, including YouTube sensations Lilly Singh and Tyler Oakley, music mogul Guy Oseary, and billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones. Actor-turned-entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher, who invested in a Somerville startup at the 2016 conference, will also be back in 2017.

New additions to the summit include the Women@Forbes Under 30 event at MIT, which will bring together tech-savvy women for a day of programming and networking. A new Discover stage is coming to the fest as well in order to highlight innovations in health care and the sciences.

The Under 30 Summit will also provide free passes and lodging assistance to 1,000 individuals through its Under 30 Scholars program, which promotes diversity in the tech and finance sectors. The festivities will wrap up on October 4 with its annual, Boston-wide Service Day, encouraging attendees to give back to the local community following their stay.

Registration and ticket information will be announced later this month.