5 things to know for this weekend's HarpoonFest

Now that the warm weather is finally back, channel those summer vibes and head over to Harpoon. The popular Seaport brewery and beer hall will once again host its annual HarpoonFest on Friday and Saturday, featuring local music, tons of food and, of course, your favorite Harpoon brews. Here are five things to know before heading to this weekend’s big fest.

1. Brews on tap

The masterminds behind Harpoon’s beers and ciders are always concocting new and innovative flavors, and fans of the brand will have seven different offerings to sip from during the two-day event. In addition to tried and true brews like Harpoon IPA, Take 5, Cider and UFO White, attendees can try fruitier options, like the tropical Camp Wannamango or Hibiscus Cider. New for 2017, Harpoon will have its UFO Huckleberry hefeweizen on tap as well. The first drink is free with the price of admission, while additional beers are $6 each.

2. Food truck heaven

You definitely won’t go hungry at HarpoonFest, as eight food trucks will be there to keep fans fueled up. Highlights include the delicious dumplings and Asian comfort food fare of Moyzilla, the wood-fired pizza pies of Stoked, plus porcine-packed sandwiches from the Bacon Truck. Don’t worry vegans, Compliments Food Co. will have plenty of sandwiches and salads available for the meat adverse. Also, make sure to stop by the beer hall and pick up one of Harpoon's famous pretzels along with the beer-made dipping sauce of your choice.

3. So much music

More than a dozen local bands are set to rock out on two stages all weekend long. The girl-group R&B sounds of Jenny Dee and the Delinquents will headline stage one on Friday night before returning for a second performance on Saturday. Other notables include heavy rockers Worshipper, who’ll jam out on Friday, as well as Boston’s own These Wild Plains, who’ll help the fest conclude with the final musical performance on Saturday night.

4. Brewery tour

Get the inside scoop on how Harpoon makes its fan-favorite beers with a brewery tour. While it usually costs $5 to check out the venue’s inner workings, festival attendees can take the tour for free on Friday and Saturday. Make sure to sign up at the Brewers Tent, as spots for the hourly tours are expected fill up fast.

5. Friendly discount

Entry to HarpoonFest is available for $25 at the door on a first come, first served basis, however, fans of the brewery can get in early on Saturday for a discounted fee of $15 if they sign up for a free Friends of Harpoon account in advance. The early access ticket guarantees entry before general admission opens up at 1 p.m., and participants can enjoy an extra hour of fun if they arrive at noon. All attendees, though, will receive a souvenir pint glass along with a complimentary beer.

If you go:

May 19-20, Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., $15-$25, harpoonfest2017.splashthat.com