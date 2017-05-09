Magic meets day drinking at this Harry Potter convention

It’s been nearly two decades since J.K. Rowling first introduced us to the world of witchcraft and wizardry, but thanks to the never-ending output of films, spinoffs, plays and more, Harry Potter mania is still as fervent as ever.

Although Muggles can’t get Ph.D.s in potions from Hogwarts (or its Massachusetts equivalent, Ilvermorny), they can still get their magical fix at the wildly popular PotterCon, which takes over Boston for the first time at the Paradise Rock Club on Saturday. Unlike your typical fan convention, this event puts an adult twist on Potterhead celebrations.

Launched in 2013, PotterCon is the brainchild of Harry Potter super fan Margaret Kaminski, who began the festivities with a handful of friends at a small Brooklyn bar. The event grew into a 300-person rager the following year, and now tours the country, consistently selling out venues from Las Vegas to New York City.

Geared towards the franchise’s older crowd, PotterCon makes it easier for adult fans to mingle with its casual, day drinking setting. Aside from sipping on pints of Butterbeer (or whatever your beverage of choice is), there are also plenty of fun activities that should get your magical juices flowing.

If you dare, take the stage and find out if you’re a Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin or Hufflepuff during the Sorting Hat ceremony. Don’t forget to bring your wands and robes, as a Madam Malkin’s Robes For All Occasions Costume Contest will be held to determine who’s the most fashionable witch or wizard in Boston. The entry fee for the contest is $5, with proceeds going to the Roxbury-based nonprofit, 826 Boston, which supports literacy efforts in the city.

And what goes better with day drinking that a bit of trivia? Test your knowledge of the dark arts, magical beasts and more during a quiz session only Dumbledore could solve.

Just remember: no drinking and Quidditch!

If you go:

Saturday, May 13, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Paradise Rock Club, 967 Commonwealth Ave., Boston. $15. 18+. potterconusa.com.