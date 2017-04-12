On your mark: get ready for Marathon Monday

Whether you’re running the big 26.2 or you’re just eager to celebrate a day off from work, race day is one of the holiest party holidays in the Bay State. Here’s some ideas on where to fuel up and get down on Patriots’ Day Weekend in Boston

Pregame like a pro

Before you haul it over Heartbreak Hill, Porto (Ring Road) will add an extra Carbo-Loading Menu to its offerings for the evening of the 16th. The carbo-loading can continue at Cambridge’s Royal Sonesta Hotel from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, where you can feast on the pasta buffet at ArtBar (40 Edwin Land Blvd.) At Southie’s Coppersmith (40 W. Third St.), Chef Jason Heard features four pasta dishes on the menu at $16.99 each. And if you think you can really pack it in, head to SRV (569 Columbus Ave.) for its #poundofpasta deal on the 16th. (Luckily, you don’t have to be a runner to order the meal.)

During the race

Come Marathon Monday, you’re going to want to fuel up for the day of partying ahead. On the big day, head to MET Back Bay (279 Dartmouth St.) for brunch, just around the corner from the finish line. If you’re more into the food that comes along with cheering on sporting events, City Tap House (10 Boston Wharf Road) has you covered with $8 Marathon Monday hot dog/beer specials. Don’t want to miss one minute of the excitement? Just a few steps from the finish line is Tasty Burger Back Bay (145 Dartmouth St.) where you can grab a fast burger from a limited menu. One of the most highly coveted seats on Marathon Monday is at The Salty Pig (130 Dartmouth St.), thanks to its proximity to the finish line. But warning: It gets filled up fast with fans and exhausted runners alike. Still bumpin’ but a little bit farther away from the hectic finish line is Eastern Standard (528 Comm. Ave.) in Kenmore Square, as well as Island Creek Oyster Bar (500 Comm. Ave.). Get strategic: Both venues also get filled up early with revelers. Dare to indulge in the Runner’s High Tots at Five Horses Tavern’s South End location (535 Columbus Ave.)? There you can pack away a tray of tots covered in peanut butter, bacon, bananas, cheddar and caramel sauce (followed by a food coma, we’re guessing). And of course, a special way to celebrate the marathon is by snagging a seat at The Beehive (541 Tremont St.), where 100 percent of proceeds from 3 p.m. to midnight will go to the Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Center for Trauma Innovation. But if you want the best view in town, snag a ticket ($50) to the Heather Abbott Foundation’s Marathon Watch Party over at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel (776 Boylston St.) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Postmarathon

Just crossed the finish line? Head to Doretta Taverna and Raw Bar (79 Park Plaza) for a complimentary toast of bubbly for all runners and their guests. Keep the celebration going at Lucia Ristorante & Bar (415 Hanover St.) with dishes like Pasta Alla Norma. Over at Mida (782 Tremont St.) enjoy an Italian meal without feeling like a slug thanks to Chef Douglass’ vegan pasta made with buckwheat dough. Show your bib or medal at Verts Mediterranean Grill (545 Boylston St.) and you’ll score a free entree. Cap off the day with the official Boston Marathon Cupcake from Sweet Bakery (49 Mass Ave. and 81 Charles St.).