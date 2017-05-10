5 can’t miss Mother’s Day brunch options in Boston

If you’re still scrambling to find the right restaurant to chow down with mom on Sunday, we’ve got a few ideas. From French feasts to jazzy brunches, here are five Mother’s Day options to check out in Boston this weekend.

1. Brasserie JO

This classic French, Back Bay restaurant is pulling out all the stops for Mother's Day this year. Treat mom to Alsatian dishes such as a helping rataouille or the pan seared cod with a delectable bela vista sauce. Following the main course, check out the dessert station's bounty of yummy options, including cake shots, Carmel Budine and make-your-own crepes. Bloody Marys and mimosas will be on hand to sip as well, plus every mum will receive complimentary chrysanthemums.

$49 per person, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 120 Huntington Ave. colonnadehotel.com/brasserie-jo

2. Bastille Kitchen

The Fort Point bistro has a slew of sweet and savory a la carte items that will please the whole family. Seafood lovers will definitely enjoy the lobster frittata, made with fresh crustaceans from Maine, American caviar, whipped Greek yogurt and a brandy lobster sauce. Fans with a sweet tooth may opt for the strawberry stuffed french toast, which comes complete with an almond frangipane and caramelized seasonal fruit. There's also the red velvet pancakes, which includes whipped mascarpone and housemade blueberry syrup, topped with a sprig of fresh mint.

A la carte pricing, 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., 49 Melcher St. bastillekitchen.net

3. The Beehive

If mom's a jazz enthusiast, the Beehive is the place to be on Sunday. In addition to the live music, the South End hotspot is offering a two-course, prix fixe brunch menu created by executive chef Gregory Torrech. Start off with a hearty basket of lemon-blueberry muffins with honey butter before you munch on options ranging from Belgian waffles lathered in maple syrup to skirt steak with frites in a red wine reduction.

$48 per person, 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., 541 Tremont St. beehiveboston.com

4. Bar Boulud

Mom can expect an elegant, fine dining experience at this upscale French eatery. Chef de cuisine Michael Denk and pastry chef Robert Differ have designed a scrumptious, three-course prix fixe menu for Sunday brunch. Kick off your meal with a helping of salmon tartare, made with fresh dill, fava beans, crème fraîche and topped with a confit egg yolk. Another delicious starter is the pain perdu, a brioche French toast served with caramelized bananas and malted milk Chantilly. Entree items include the Maine lobster scramble, pan-seared halibut and the yogurt-marinated leg of lamb. Satiate your love of sweets with the vanilla bean cheesecake or the trois level chocolat.

$65 per person, 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., 776 Boylston St. barboulud.com/boston

5. City Tap House

This Fort Point gastropub has everything you need for mom, as well as your little ones. Blueberry pancakes made with honey-thyme butter and Pennsylvania maple syrup, as well as the fried chicken with buttermilk waffles, top this a la carte menu. Sip on City Tap's brunch cocktails, such as the traditional Bloody Mary or the beermosa, a mimosa with a hops twist. Each mom will also receive a flower as soon as they arrive at the restaurant, plus kids can make handmade Mother's Day cards with special, artistic placemats.

A la carte pricing, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., 10 Boston Wharf Road. boston.citytap.com