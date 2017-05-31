'Chicken n Donuts' and other sweet treats for National Doughnut Day

No one is a bigger office hero than the person who brings in a dozen doughnuts to share with hungry co-workers. Get in the giving mood this week when National Doughnut Day returns on Friday, June 2. Luckily, Boston has a ton of great shops to choose from, so there are plenty of options to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Kane's Donuts

The popular doughnut mavens are going all out for this year’s sweet holiday. Kane’s recently ran a social media challenge asking folks to craft their own version of the breakfast treat, and will make the creations of three finalists available to the public at its Saugus location on June 1. Customers will then vote on which doughnut they like the best — and the top pick will be offered at Kane’s starting on June 2. In addition to the fan-created flavor, the shop is also offering a “Super Dozen,” which is your usual baker’s dozen, just with an additional three complimentary treats in honor of National Doughnut Day.

120 Lincoln Ave., Saugus, and Two International Place, 90 Oliver St., Boston, kanesdonuts.com

Blackbird Doughnuts

The South End gourmet shop will have two special flavors available only for National Doughnut Day. Offerings include the dark chocolate covered banana, as well as the German chocolate cake, a delicious combination of black cocoa, caramel glaze, toasted coconut and mini chips. Blackbird’s spring and summer menu will also be on hand, but stop by its Fenway location if you want to try the apple pie a la mode.

492 Tremont St., South End, and 20 Kilmarnock St., Fenway, blackbirddoughnuts.com

Union Square Donuts

We’ve heard of chicken and waffles, but chicken and doughnuts? The fan-favorite Somerville eatery is definitely doing things a bit differently for this year’s big day. Union Square’s newest creation features fresh brioche dough, lathered in maple glaze and topped with fried chicken skin. The “Chicken n Donuts” will only be available on June 2, so get there early.

20 Bow St., Somerville, unionsquaredonuts.com

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts is once again getting in on the National Doughnut Day action. Boston’s beloved breakfast chain will be handing out one free doughnut with every beverage purchase, which means you should expect a line at your favorite Dunks on Friday morning.

Various locations, dunkindonuts.com