Get hoppin' at the Power Beer Fest

It’s getting warm again, which means it’s time to get outdoors and chug some brews. This Saturday, Boston’s beer festival season kicks off with the first-ever Power Beer Fest. The event will bring more than 60 Commonwealth breweries to the SoWa Power Station during opening weekend of the famed outdoor market. Tickets are $55 and include unlimited 2-ounce tastings. Here’s our rundown of what to try.

Flying Dreams

Try this Worcester-based brewer’s Woo-Tang IPA, a tropical ode to the city to the west, flavored with hops from both America and New Zealand and packed with notes of guava, pineapple, grapefruit and passionfruit.

Medusa Brewing Company

Don’t dig IPAs? Its spinoff, the IPL, just might be what you’re after. Hailing from Hudson, Medusa’s Diabolist delivers a surefire kick — 8.4% ABV! — but it’s decidedly smoother because it’s a good, clean lager.

Devil’s Purse Brewing Co.

This Cape Cod company started as a passion project between two friends. Their beers reflect the famed vacation isle, and the German-style Handline Kolsch is named after a simple and fun fishing technique that works — just like this beer.

Bad Martha

Martha’s Vineyard may be preppy, but Martha’s beers have attitude to spare. This brewer’s logo features a busty mermaid, and its Martha’s Vineyard Ale pays homage to the isle with flavor from local grape leaves.

Old Planters

Size doesn’t matter with this Beverly-based boutique nanobrewery founded by a couple of self-proclaimed townies. Little Misery Pale Ale is their latest output, and perfect for the warmer weather.

Saturday, April 29, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets available here.