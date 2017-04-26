Foxtrot over to the Roaring Twenties Lawn Party on Castle Hill

Summer is sadly still a few months away, but you may want to get a head start on fine-tuning your foxtrot.

Boston Swing Central and the Trustees of Reservations are bringing the popular Roaring Twenties Lawn Party back to Castle Hill at the Crane Estate this August. Two days of flapper fun are in the works for fans who want to party like Jay Gatsby in Ipswich.

The packed weekend will be filled with a ton of swing dancing and Charleston lessons, as special acts and jazz bands croon from two stages. Boston Lindy Bomb Squad, Boston Lindy Hop, Eight Thirty ACT, and The Riff are all set to perform during the weekend.

Saturday’s schedule will feature an intimate show by New York-based jazz stars Tamar Korn and a Kornucopia on the main stage, while Maine native Cassidy Holden and his Orleans Kids band will take over the Casino stage. Both groups will be back in action on Sunday, and will be joined by the New Orleans style sounds of the Baby Soda Jazz Band.

The Roaring Twenties Lawn Party also has a few new attractions for 2017.

The event will now include 30 minute guided tours of Crane’s breathtaking Great House, which will take attendees on a trip back to 1929 as maids and footmen show you around the decades old mansion.

Keep your energy up all weekend long by munching on snacks from the party’s collection of delicious vendors. Kelly’s Roast Beef will have sandwiches, lobster rolls, fried clams, and other summer staples, while Marblehead’s Mandy’s is bringing gluten free chowdah, chili and more.

Cool off with ice cream from White Farms and a glass of beer, wine, or cider from the bar.

If you go:

$52, Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, Ipswich, Saturday, August 5 - Sunday, August 6, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. roaringtwentieslawnparty.org