Grab a scoop at the 2017 Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl

Are you jonesing for some quality ice cream but can’t find an excuse for those extra calories? Head over to the 2017 Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl next week, where you can ignore the guilt knowing that all proceeds from this all-you-can-eat event will go towards cancer research. Passes, sold online and at the event in City Hall Plaza, start at $10 for adults and grant you access to a day’s worth of dairy goodness and other entertainment. Dessertholics, you may have just found your new paradise.

Ice cream overload

We’re all familiar with Baskin Robbins and Breyer’s, but you may have not heard of brands like Vice Cream. The Scooper Bowl will showcase both classic favorites as well as more unique dessert options. Start your confectionary tour-de-force with Ben & Jerry’s ‘The Tonight Dough Starring Jimmy Fallon’ and follow up with a Yasso S’mores frozen Greek yogurt bar. Other options include Breyers, Edy’s, Friendly’s and Yuengling’s. Lactose-intolerant individuals can also satiate their sweet tooth with dairy-free options from Minus the Moo, and those not wanting to completely splurge on calories can enjoy Arctic Zero fit frozen desserts.

Rock out

Relish in your ice cream glory while being serenaded by local musicians and entertainers. Make sure to see GNO (Girls Nite Out), an all-female pop group with flairs of soul and dance, as well as the family-friendly “The Friends of Broadway” musical revue on June 6. The prolific DJ Pup Dawg and folk/rock band Dan & the Wildfire will bring the beats on June 7. And don’t forget to watch some youth talent June 8 with the teen alternative rock band Fourshadow.

Supporting patients

Started in 1948, the Jimmy Fund is a fundraising group that frequently sponsors events in Boston, as well as across the country, to support the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Scooper Bowl will donate 88 cents of every dollar paid in hopes of reaching this year’s fundraising goal of $375,000. Those who cannot make the event themselves can electronically sponsor a cancer patient and their family to a day of ice-cream adventures.

If you go:

June 6-8, City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square, $5-$10, scooperbowl.org