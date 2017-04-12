Things to do in Boston this weekend

FESTIVALS

The Nile Project

This international group is comprised of musicians from all around the Nile Basin, including such diverse nations as Ethiopia, Egypt, Sudan, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya. Altogether they sing in 10 different languages. A joyful track offered as an online preview, “Nile Pop,” reminds us of the magic that can result from a dose of cross-cultural pollination. Sat., Apr. 15, 8 p.m. Somerville Theater, 55 Davis Square, Somerville. $35. Visit worldmusic.org for more

FILM

“Gattaca”

The cult 1997 sci-fi film “Gattaca”, starring Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, was a flop, but 20 years later, with the human genome sequenced and technologies like CRISPR emerging, the dystopian movie’s vision of a genetically manipulated future seems eerily close. A discussion between BU ethicist George Annas, the MIT Technology Review’s Antonio Regalado and publisher Mo Lotman will follow this screening. Sat., Apr. 15, 7 p.m. Brattle Theater, 40 Brattle St., Cambridge. $12. Visit the site for more

Hollywood Scriptures: Migrations

The Museum of Fine Arts presents this series of four recent films about migrants, each followed by a talk from a faculty member of William James College, who’ll analyze the movie. Its starts with French director Philippe Faucon’s “Fatima,” about a Moroccan single mother who struggles to get by in her new home in France. Thurs., Apr. 13 through Sun., Apr. 16. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston. $11. Visit the site for more

THEATER

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”

You might not expect Boston Children’s Theater to mount a production of Ken Kesey’s classic mental hospital fable, but they make it clear that this play is ages 13 and up. Dale Wasserman adapted Kesey’s novel for Broadway, and it debuted just a year after the 1962 novel, with two revivals since — a testament to the enduring relevance of Kesey’s nonconformist message. Sat., Apr. 15 through Sun., Apr. 30. Plaza Theater, 539 Tremont St., Boston. $10-$35. Visit the site for more

“The Who and the What”

Huntington Theatre presents this play by Ayad Akhtar about Zarina, a celebrated Muslim novelist whose latest work questions the traditional view of the Prophet Muhammad. When her Pakistan-born, traditionalist father, Afzal, finds out about it, he’s not too pleased. To add to the drama is new boyfriend Eli, a recent convert to the faith and, in Afzal’s skeptical words, “a do-gooder.” Through Sun., May 7. Calderwood Pavilion, 527 Tremont St., Boston. $20-$63. Visit the site for more