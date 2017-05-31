12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

ART

The Boston Accent: 140 Years of the Museum School

Founded in 1876, the School of the Museum of Fine Arts has been inextricable from local art history. Many of the late 19th century “Boston School” painters taught there, as did Karl Zerbe, a major player in the mid-20th century “Boston Expressionism.” Examples of both movements, plus local contemporary work, make up this retrospective show.

Through July 9, Childs Gallery, 169 Newbury St., Boston, free, childsgallery.com

History is Here and Now: A Politically Incorrect Comment on Current Events

Despite this show’s subtitle, there doesn’t seem to be anything politically incorrect about it, although it may be emotionally hard to handle. Combining public domain photographs of historic atrocities across the globe with images of contemporary crises, it’s a reminder that, as William Faulkner wrote, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” The opening reception is Saturday at 6 p.m.

June 3 through 30, Atlantic Works Gallery, 80 Border St., East Boston, free, atlanticworks.org

THEATER

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Long before the word “transgender” became a household term, this 1997 musical about a frustrated but resilient transwoman rock star became a much-loved cult hit. Beyond the narrative, Stephen Trask’s songs are a veritable school of rock, embracing the grime and glitter the 70’s, the hair metal theatrics of the 80’s and the moody heft of the grunge-dominated 90’s.

Through June 11, Shubert Theater, 265 Tremont St., Boston, $35-$95, bochcenter.org

MOVIES

Amazon Adventure

This IMAX film tells the story of British naturalist Henry Bates, who spent 11 years in the Amazon in the mid-19th century. While his name is relatively forgotten, his contributions, including the identification of more than 8,000 species, were immense. Bonus: while the Museum of Science is showing the film in 2D, you can also see it in 3D at the New England Aquarium.

Ongoing, Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston, $6-$10, mos.org

DRINK

Seaport’s Sangria Smackdown

It’s summer, pretty much, and that means we make wine fruitier and call it sangria. Your ticket to this tasty tasting allows you to sample sangria from 17 different local restaurants, and then vote on your favorite, exercising your boozy civic duties. All of the proceeds benefit the David Ortiz Children’s Fund, which helps provide healthcare to kids who’d otherwise go without.

June 1, 6 p.m., Seaport World Trade Center, 200 Seaport Blvd., Boston, $25, 21+, seaportsangriasmackdown2017.eventbrite.com

Uncorked

The Franklin Park Zoo’s annual wine tasting fundraiser offers more than 30 different wines, which you can sip as you explore the Tropical Forest Pavilion, featuring gorillas, hippos, lemurs and other rare creatures. But don’t let the animals have any, especially the gorillas—after two glasses they’ll just start yacking your ear off. To be fair, though, they don’t get out much.

June 3, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Franklin Park Zoo, 1 Franklin Park Rd., Roxbury, $50-$55, zoonewengland.org/engage/uncorked

DANCE

Observing: Annual Spring Revue

Urbanity Dance wraps up their season with a diverse trio of works by director Betsi Graves as well as choreographers Marcus Schulkind and Doug Varone. The lauded local chamber orchestra A Far Cry will provide the music, including a debut piece by local composer Rob Jaret. Urbanity promises “a wide range of tones”, from introspective rumination to moments of humor and audience participation.

June 2 and 3, Tsai Performance Center, 685 Comm. Ave., Boston, $15-$50, urbanitydance.org

MUSIC

Concerts in the Courtyard

The Boston Public Library’s annual outdoor concert series returns this weekend. The McKim Courtyard is a lovely enough space on its own, but adding music just seals the deal. It kicks off Friday with chamber saxophone group Area 9 Quartet, who’ll be follow over the subsequent weeks with an eclectic mix of classic, jazz, world music and singer-songwriters.

June 2 through August 3, Boston Public Library, 700 Boylston St., Boston, free, bpl.org

The Orwells

This band found success remarkably early, pretty much right after high school. They’re known for their raucous shows—frontman Mario Cuomo once famously got in a fight with a venue’s sound engineer. Their old school indie rock is impeccable, drawing especially on the Replacements, but also more recent acts like the Strokes and the Jack White.

June 2, 8 p.m., The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge, $20-$22, all ages, boweryboston.com

COMEDY

Michael Che

In his new Netflix special, “Michael Che Matters”, “Saturday Night Live” star Michael Che offers a long list of low-key jabs at contemporary society, including a withering take on “All Lives Matter.” Just don’t ask him his thoughts on Boston crowds when he’s in town.

June 2, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., Wilbur Theatre, 246 Tremont St, Boston, $29, thewilbur.com/artist/michael-che

FUN AND GAMES

MC'17: A Musical Chairs Event

This fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay is one of the few chances one has to play musical chairs outside of an elementary school classroom—and it’s serious business, with multiple elimination rounds culminating in the crowning of a grand champion. Do you have the guts? There will also be live music, vendor tents and lawn games.

June 3, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Boston Common Parade Grounds, Charles St. at Beacon St., Boston, free-$20, bbsmb.org

FESTIVALS

Dorchester Day Parade

The “Dot Day” parade, a Dorchester tradition stretching back more than a century, starts in Lower Mills and marches down Dorchester Ave. to Savin Hill. With participation from dozens of groups across the community, it’s an event that brings together a diverse and ever-changing neighborhood. Beyond the parade, there are usually other related events, extending the party all day long.

June 4, 1 p.m., Lower Mills, Washington St. at Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, free, dotdayparade.com