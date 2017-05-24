12 things to do in Boston this weekend

THEATER

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

The Actors’ Shakespeare Project performs their hero’s most beloved comedy, in which some fairies mess around with the heads of a few mortals who get lost in the woods. This version takes place during a 400-year-long wedding party. Actors’ Shakespeare promises “a rave that celebrates the sublime and the ridiculous.” Sounds fabulous.

Through June 4, Multicultural Arts Center, 41 2nd St., Cambridge, $30-$50, actorsshakespeareproject.org

Arrabal

American Repertory Theater presents this dance musical set in Argentina, with music performed by an ensemble straight from Buenos Aires. The story explores the underground tango world of that great South American city, focusing on a female protagonist wrestling with her father’s fate as one of the “disappeared” during the “Dirty War” of the 1970’s. Oh, and there’s also tango!

Through June 18, Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle St., Cambridge, $70-$95, americanrepertorytheater.org

MOVIES

Chapter and Verse

This is the debut film from Daniel Beaty, best known for his one-man show “Mr. Joy.” It stars Beaty as Lancer, a former gang leader fresh out of jail, struggling to establish a non-criminal life. But when his teenage son gets in trouble with a gang himself, he has to decide whether it’s worth risking another sentence to make things right.[tab]

Through May 28, Paramount Center, 559 Washington St., Boston, $10, artsemerson.org

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me

Made in 1992, David Lynch’s “Fire Walk with Me” served as a prequel to his short-lived TV series “Twin Peaks,” giving fans a chance to see the series’ central, tragic character, Laura Palmer in the days before her death. The film has a mixed reputation, but Lynch has emphasized recently that it strongly informs the recent Netflix reboot. Notebooks out!

May 27, 9 p.m., Brattle Theater, 40 Brattle St., Cambridge, $9-$11, brattlefilm.org

ART

Harlem: Found Ways

Though it’s an increasingly diverse neighborhood, Harlem, in New York City, remains closely linked to African-American culture. This multimedia exhibition features artists engaging with Harlem’s present and recent past. Two photo series by Dawoud Bay, one from the ‘70s and one from this decade, form the centerpiece. Other artists include Abigail DeVille, Glenn Ligon, Howard Tangye, Nari Ward and Kehinde Wiley.

Through July 15, Cooper Gallery, 102 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, free, coopergalleryhc.org

Immigration Nation: A Community Art Project

For this exhibition, artist Nora Valdez had more than 400 immigrants create personalized suitcases reflecting their own experiences. Taken together, they’re a fascinating and powerful reminder that when we speak of “immigrants” in the political arena, we speak not of some homogenous mass, but millions of individuals, each with their own dreams, hopes, rhymes and reasons.

Through July 31, The Urbano Project, 29 Germania St. Bldg. F, Jamaica Plain, free, facebook.com/NoraValdezImmigratinNation

MUSIC

Miles Mosley and the West Coast Get Down

Formally-trained upright bass virtuoso Miles Mosley has performed with a long list of artists, including Christina Aguilera, the late Chris Cornell, Lauryn Hill, Mos Def, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar and Jonathan Davis of Korn. In the West Coast Get Down, Mosley plays amply charismatic frontman, surrounding himself with equals in talent and creating a soul/jazz/rock experience that is pretty much pure fire.

May 25, 9 p.m., Great Scott, 1222 Comm. Ave., Boston, $15, boweryboston.com

Oddisee

We still expect rappers to come from rough places, but Oddisee grew up in relatively affluent suburbs. As fellow suburbanites De La Soul did, Oddisee, on his latest release, “The Iceberg,” uses his alienation from the stereotypical hip-hop universe to pick it apart. Sex, drugs, money, racism—with each topic, he digs beneath the surface, seeking th interpersonal complexities within.

May 30, 7 p.m., Brighton Music Hall, 158 Brighton Ave., Allston, $10, 18+, crossroadspresents.com/brighton-music-hall

COMEDY

Basement Bonanza

Local comic Brian Agosta (ImprovBoston, Boston’s Unscripted Musial Project) hosts this showcase, featuring stand-up from Dana Jay Bein, Gloria Rose and Anthony Scibelli, plus improv troupe Cheesy Biscuits. Agosta himself performs as Brian “Ace” Lee, a washed-up ‘80s rocker turned motivational speaker who manages to be obnoxious and charming at the same time—just like hair metal.

May 26, 8 p.m., First Church Somerville UCC, 89 College Ave., Somerville, $5-$7, big-attitude.com

Yes, Homo!

Hosted by local comedians Dylan Uscher and Chloé Cunhathe, the podcast “Yes, Homo!” features the best in LGBT comedy and storytelling, with a mix of stand-up sets and talk show inanity, always recorded live. It’s a brand new undertaking—the first episode was recorded in April— so there’s still time to say, “I’ve been with them since the beginning.”

May 27, 7 p.m., ImprovBoston, 40 Prospect St., Cambridge, $12, improvboston.com

VARIETY

All Together Now

This variety series brings together Boston and New York artists and artists from traditionally marginalized groups (women, people of color, LGBT folks) with their more visible allies, for an eclectic evening of entertainment. May’s installment features the rock band Poor Eliza, video and performance artist Zayde Buti, street magician Felice Ling and musicians/performance artists Jenee Halsted and Mark Lipman.

May 27, 9 p.m., The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge, $10, alltogetherbos.wordpress.com/all-together-now-5/

BOOKS

Jill Lepore

In her latest book, “Joe Gould’s Teeth,” “New Yorker” writer Jill Lepore tells the tale of 20th century experimental writer Joe Gould, whose brilliantly insane project, entitled “The Oral History of Our Time,” was to write down everything everyone said to him. But by his death, the manuscript, millions of words long, had vanished. Did it ever really exist? Lepore thinks so.

May 31, 6 p.m., Brattle Theater, 40 Brattle St., Cambridge, $5-$19, harvard.com