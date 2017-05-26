Meet Instagram sensation Tuna the dog in Boston

Celebrities come in all shapes and sizes, but few are as cute as Tuna, the famous pup behind the popular Tuna Melts My Heart Instagram account.

The 6-year-old Chiweenie and his owner Courtney Dasher will be in the South End on May 30 for a special meet and greet appearance at the Boston Veterinary Clinic. Fans can snap selfies with the social media savvy canine at the free event, which hopes to raise awareness and donations for PAWS New England, a local nonprofit that rescues abandoned and abused dogs from high-kill shelters.

The cause is pretty personal to Dasher and Tuna, as she rescued her now Internet famous friend in 2010 when he was just a four-month-old puppy at a farmer’s market in Santa Monica, California. A year into their friendship, Dasher decided to make an Instagram account for Tuna to highlight his humorous and charming personality.

Since launching the social media page, Tuna has amassed close to two million followers on Instagram who just can’t get enough of this dog and his and his adorable overbite. Tuna’s even picked up a few celebrity pals, as Hollywood stars from Hillary Duff to Reese Witherspoon follow the pup and his adventures on Instagram.

In addition to touring the east coast to meet fans, Tuna and his owner recently released a book of photos and commentary in America and the United Kingdom called “Tuna Melts My Heart: The Underdog with the Overbite.”

Try not to say “aww” while checking out a few of Tuna’s most precious posts.

If you go:

May 30, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., Boston Veterinary Clinic, 363 Tremont St., Boston, free, bostonveterinary.com