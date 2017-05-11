Get a free pick-me-up Friday at Peet’s Coffee

Friday afternoon is an apt time for a coffee beverage. You have a few more hours until the weekend, and you’re just trying to power through the workday and wake yourself up a bit so you won’t crash the second you walk out of the office and want to just go home and sleep.

Tomorrow, you can get your pick-me-up between 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., when Peet’s Coffee locations nationwide are offering a free coffee or espresso bev. — any size.

The promotion kicks off the SF-based chain’s new cold brew line of “fog-inspired summer beverages,” per the release. Whoa, sooo NorCal. But we are intrigued!

Inspired by “the cool, dreamy drift of San Francisco’s notorious fog,” the new line debuts three flavors: a Cold Brew Fog (“East African Baridi Blend whipped until velvety smooth with a hint of chicory to complement a creamy body”), Cold Brew Fog Latte (a “dressed up Fog with a touch of milk for a pearly frostiness”), and the Mojito Black Tie (“Baridi cold brew with a hint of minty mojito, layered atop sweetened condensed milk and finished with a float of half and half”). Yes, please.

You can keep the habit going throughout the summer. On following Fridays from 1:00 to 3:00 pm, from May 19 through August 25, Peet’s will offer a buy one get one deal. Perfect: you and your work wife can ditch the office together, go for a stroll and come back with a nice lil' caffeine buzz.

Here is where you can find Peet’s locations in NYC, Philly and Boston:

NYC: 853 Broadway, Union Square

60 Washington Square

Philly: 1636 Walnut St.

Boston: 66 Charles St.

50 Salem St.

625 Huntington Ave.

129 Tremont St.

100 Mt. Auburn St.

1154 Boylston St.

285 Harvard St.

776 Beacon St.