Get a free pick-me-up Friday at Peet’s Coffee

The SF-based craft coffee chain will offer complimentary beverages at locations nationwide.

By
Kate Mooney
 Published : May 11, 2017
Peet's Coffee
Grab a free beverage at Peet's Coffee Friday, May 12 between 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. Photo: Facebook.com/Peet's

Friday afternoon is an apt time for a coffee beverage. You have a few more hours until the weekend, and you’re just trying to power through the workday and wake yourself up a bit so you won’t crash the second you walk out of the office and want to just go home and sleep. 

Tomorrow, you can get your pick-me-up between 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., when Peet’s Coffee locations nationwide are offering a free coffee or espresso bev. — any size. 

The promotion kicks off the SF-based chain’s new cold brew line of “fog-inspired summer beverages,” per the release. Whoa, sooo NorCal. But we are intrigued! 

Inspired by “the cool, dreamy drift of San Francisco’s notorious fog,” the new line debuts three flavors: a Cold Brew Fog (“East African Baridi Blend whipped until velvety smooth with a hint of chicory to complement a creamy body”), Cold Brew Fog Latte (a “dressed up Fog with a touch of milk for a pearly frostiness”), and the Mojito Black Tie (“Baridi cold brew with a hint of minty mojito, layered atop sweetened condensed milk and finished with a float of half and half”). Yes, please.

You can keep the habit going throughout the summer. On following Fridays from 1:00 to 3:00 pm, from May 19 through August 25, Peet’s will offer a buy one get one deal. Perfect: you and your work wife can ditch the office together, go for a stroll and come back with a nice lil' caffeine buzz. 

Here is where you can find Peet’s locations in NYC, Philly and Boston:

NYC: 853 Broadway, Union Square
60 Washington Square 

Philly: 1636 Walnut St. 

Boston: 66 Charles St.
50 Salem St.
625 Huntington Ave.
129 Tremont St.
100 Mt. Auburn St.
1154 Boylston St.
285 Harvard St.
776 Beacon St. 

