Activist cocktails with Talib Kweli and more things to do in NYC

This week, New York Art Week reaches its peak, we get a peek into the lives of "Fishpeople," and drink for a good cause with Talib Kweli.

ARTS

Art New York & CONTEXT New York

Two sister shows join forces at Pier 94 for New York Art Week, exhibiting works by over 1,200 artists from 50 countries. Art New York and CONTEXT New York will feature paintings, print, photography, sculptures and more from icons including Andy Warhol, Willem de Kooning and Roy Lichtenstein, to name a few. One highlight is a collection by Bob Gruen, who snapped pics of rock ‘n’ roll legends like Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Aerosmith and John Lennon. Through May 7, Pier 94, 114 W. 12th Ave., $40-$75, artnyfair.com, contextnyfair.com

ACTIVISM

Cocktail Resistance

We’ve really gotta do something about the voter suppression happening all over this country. Spread the Vote is throwing a Brooklyn fundraiser with DJ Talib Kweli and Adopt-A-State (which provides info on Democratic politicians working on the frontlines in red or contested states). Admission is free, though a $20 donation is suggested. May 4, 7-11 p.m., Iron Station, 683 Fifth Ave., Brooklyn, free, spreadthevote.org

MUSIC

Mary Gauthier

New Orleans-born singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier has been everything from a juvenile delinquent to a philosophy student, a restaurateur and an acclaimed songwriter since age 35. She’ll appear at An Beal Bocht Cafe in the Bronx this Saturday to perform original tracks from her catalog, including the timely hit “Mercy Now,” in her distinct Southern Gothic cadence. May 4, 8 p.m., An Beal Bocht, Cafe, 445 W. 238th St., Bronx, $35, anberalbochtcafe.com

FILM

“Fishpeople”

From Ahab to Ariel, our culture has always fixated on the sea and its symbolism, spanning the practical to the profound. “Fishpeople,” a new indie film, explores man’s relationship to the ocean through people whose lives are tied to it, from surfers to fishermen and those whose lives keep them far away from the shore. There’s a free screening at Patagonia Bowery — perhaps a well-timed reminder that it’s almost time for the season’s first trip to the beach. May 4, 7 p.m., 313 Bowery, free, patagonia.com

MUSIC

Mexrrissey

Put more than a lime twist on your Cinco de Mayo with “Mexrissey: Mexico Goes Morrissey” at Brooklyn Bowl. The Mexican Morrissey brings Moz to life as if he had been born South of the Border, but also does a mean Smiths cover, accompanied by La Misa Negra, an eight-piece band playing ‘50s- and ‘60s-inspired cumbia and Afro-Colombian dance music. Happy Hour, with $5 margaritas and food specials, is 6-8 p.m. May 4-5, 9 p.m., Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, $25, brooklynbowl.com

BLOCK PARTY

LIC Springs!

The best of an already great neighborhood comes together when Long Island City holds its annual block party this Saturday, with food and drink from local restaurants, fitness classes, games and activities, arts and crafts, plus live dance performances, concerts and even theater. It’s free, and a great chance to scope out what you’ve been missing in this hip pocket of Queens. May 6, noon-5 p.m., Vernon Blvd. btwn 50th and 46th aves., Queens, Free, longislandcityqueens.com

OUTDOORS

Summer on the Hudson

Though Jersey’s not much to look at, it’s hard to beat the west side of Manhattan for its gorgeous parks and free events all season long with Summer on the Hudson, now running till the end of September throughout Hudson River Park. Get out and enjoy the beautiful weather with tons of diverse events for all ages, from film screenings to fitness classes, professional dance performances to amateur group karaoke. Did we mention it was all free? May 6-Sept. 30, multiple locations, free, nycgovparks.org

HOLI HAI

Holi Hai Spring Color Festival

Pride is the official rainbow holiday in the U.S., but India’s most colorful celebration provides some serious competition in the category of Most Colorful. This month brings the Holi Hai Spring Color Festival to Governors Island for the first time, where up to 15,000 participants of all ages will gather to eat, drink, listen to live music, join dance workshops and throw handfuls of colorful powder for a mesmerizing ode to the seasonal tradition of India and Nepal. The event is free with RSVP, and there will be powders for sale at the event. There is a suggested donation of $15. May 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Governors Island, Free, nycholi.com

MUSIC

Broadway Sings Lady Gaga

You know who could make Lady Gaga even more dramatic? Broadway actors. See the stars of shows like “Priscilla Queen of the Desert,” “Waitress,” “Beautiful: The Carol King Musical” and lots more belt out her “monster” hits, all backed by a 15-piece jazz orchestra. May 8, 8 p.m., Highline Ballroom, 431 W. 16th St., $30-$65, broadwaysingsconcert.com

ARTS

“3/Fifths”

Mixing performance art and social activism, “3/Fifths” takes audiences into the heart of darkness as they enter Supremacyland, a dystopian theme park about racism brought to life by immersive technology and theatrical interactions in a new production by 3-Legged Dog. You’ll pick your race at the door and then participate in the Noose Making Booth, the Race Ride, the Atrocity Carnival and more. It’s both a history lesson and a warning for the future at 3LD in the Financial District. May 9-28, 3LD Art & Technology Center, 80 Greenwich St., $25, 3ldnyc.org

IMMIGRANT LIFE

“Making It Here”

What does it mean to “make it” in NYC? Ask Julissa Arce, an undocumented immigrant who became a Wall Street exec, Queens-based “taxi guru” AJ Gogia and manicurist Xue “Michelle” Sun (from the Pulitzer Prize-winning expose on her industry). They add perspective to the theme of “Making It Here” in a discussion moderated by New York Times reporter Sarah Maslin Nir at the Museum of the City of New York in an “Only In New York” event, followed by a public wine reception with the guests. May 10, 7 p.m., 1220 Fifth Ave., $25, mcny.org

HOT TICKET

Kevin Spacey is “Clarence Darrow”

Some people just don’t seem constrained by human limitations, and Kevin Spacey is one such man. Two weeks after his fifth season of “House of Cards” premieres, and just days after his first time hosting the Tony Awards, Spacey visits Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens for two open-air performances of “Clarence Darrow.” The one-man-show explores the storied career of the notorious lawyer who stopped at nothing to stand up for an underdog. Tickets go on sale May 5. June 15-16, Arthur Ashe Stadium, 124-02 Roosevelt Ave., Queens, $89-$350, kevinspacey.com