Broadway stars are having a bake sale for health care

Cookies taste even sweeter when they’re served by your Broadway crush, and this week you’ll find them behind the counter at beloved Theater District cookie shop Schmackary’s.

Back for a third year from May 15-19, Broadway Bakes brings some of the biggest theater stars off the stage for a two-hour stint (3-5 p.m.) behind the counter at Schmackary’s original location, 362 W. 45th St.

Willy Wonka himself Christian Borle will be your candyman alongside “Girls” star Andrew Rannells on May 16, while Broadway’s pie lady Sara Bareilles stops by on May 18, and Anastasia herself Christy Altomare will be there on May 19.

Half of the proceeds from all cookies sold this week and all of the tips (so if you’ve been dreaming of a mini duet, this is probably your best chance!) benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, which helps cover medical expenses for people affected by HIV/AIDS.

Here’s the official lineup for this year’s bake sale, though note that additional surprise guests are also promised. Come often — with over 20 flavors of cookies that rotate daily, there's plenty of reasons to return — and tip generously:

MONDAY

Corey Cott (Bandstand)

Laura Osnes (Bandstand)

Lesli Margherita (Matilda)

Ana Villafane (On Your Feet)

Orfeh (Legally Blonde)

TUESDAY

Lena Hall (Hedwig & The Angry Inch)

Richard H. Blake (A Bronx Tale)

Christian Borle (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

Andrew Rannells (Book of Mormon)

Stephanie J. Block (Falsettos)

Brandon Uranowitz (An American in Paris)

WEDNESDAY

The Cast of CATS

The Cast of Newsies: The Movie, including Andrew Keenan-Bolger and Tommy Bracco

THURSDAY

Sara Bareilles (Waitress the Musical)

Celia Keenan-Bolger (The Glass Menagerie)

Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!)

The cast of Charlie & The Chocolate Factory

FRIDAY

The Cast of Dear Evan Hansen

The Cast of Anastasia, including Derek Klena, Christy Altomare and John Bolton