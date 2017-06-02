The Bronx Zoo's wild zipline and ropes course will make a monkey out of you

The Bronx Zoo is about to get a whole lot wilder with two new attractions that'll have visitors gliding like a bird and climbing like the apes we once were.

The zoo, which has been bringing visitors closer to nature since 1899, has created a whole new zone called Treetop Adventure with two separate experiences. For the wannabe flyers, a new zipline will send you soaring 400 feet among the zoo’s back country and over the Bronx River, where just 50 feet separate you from the waves.

Once you’ve zipped there (and back again — it’s a two-way trip!), there’s no need to come back down to earth. Your Treetop Adventure continues with seven ropes courses winding through the forest canopy, with 8-12 obstacles like wobbly bridges, tightrope walks, rope swings, ladders and more along each path.

Climbers will wear harnesses and helmets, and don’t worry if any of those obstacles sound too intense. The courses have varying levels of difficulty, color coded like ski runs: two Beginner (yellow), two Intermediate (green), two Advanced (blue) and one Expert (black — this one ends in a jump descent, described by the zoo as “the extreme test.”)

The basic rules: must be at least 7 years old, weigh between 50 and 275 pounds and able to reach 5’6” from flat feet. Find all the details at bronxzootreetop.com.

Treetop Adventure will be open year-round (weather permitting) beginning Friday, June 16. The Zipline and Climb sections will require their own separate tickets (price TBA) for specific time slots. The Zipline ticket gets you one round trip; Climb tickets are good for two hours, including a brief training session.

The second exhibit, Nature Trek, is more family-oriented, with a fully netted course of towers and elevated bridges rising up to 14 feet (two stories) among the treetops.

All 12 bridges are safe for ages 5 and up, with mini “American Ninja Warrior”-style challenges along the way like balancing on a narrow beam, dodging between vertical barriers, negotiating wide steps and figuring out how to cross moving surfaces.

Younger kids can still enjoy a nature play zone with sand pits, seasonal water elements and “loose branches,” according to the zoo. For special needs kids, five of the towers and the natural play zone are ADA accessible.

Nature Trek debuts on Friday, June 23, near Asia Plaza in the southeast corner of the zoo, and will be open daily April-October and weather-permitting from November-March. Admission is included with the Bronx Zoo Total Experience Ticket ($36.95 adults, $26.95 kids 3-12).

The Bronx Zoo is located at 2300 Southern Blvd. Its opening hours through Nov. 5 are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and until 5:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays.