Cure your munchies with these 4/20 food deals

You may know that April 20 has special significance. If you’re aware of the date, then you’re probably feeling a little bit peckish — don’t worry, we’ve found some fun ways to indulge those munchies.

Leave it to two dudes who make ice cream in Vermont to come up with the ideal stoner food. The Ben & Jerry’s Chill-aco begins with a waffle cone taco shell that you fill with your choice of ice creams, cookie crumbles and drizzles of caramel and fudge, available for a limited time beginning on 4/20.

The second floor of Professor Thom's (219 Second Ave.) is one of the best kept secrets of the East Village, with its own bar, a balcony and a screening room with leather chairs. On 4/20, they’ll be screening stoner favorites from “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” to “Dude, Where Is My Car?” from noon to 7 p.m. and offering two hours of bottomless tater tots for $10, or get them with bacon, scallions, sour cream and cheese for $20.

Yum’s the Word is a storytelling show that also serves cake — your move, The Moth! This month’s show conveniently falls on 4/20 and themed “High-ce Cream: How High Are You?” Hear true stories of getting perhaps a little too stoned while eating your free slice of ice cream cake. Tickets are $15-$20, showtime is 7:30 p.m. at The Gallery at Le Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker St.)

Macaroni Grill has declared a holiday for its Chicken Parmesan dish, which is as legit as any other food holiday tbh. In celebration, you can get BOGO Chicken Parmesan entrees from April 19-23 with an online coupon.

Patacon Pisao is launching the first of its new secret, limited time menu items just when you need it most. Starting tomorrow, the casual Venezuelan spot will be serving its own take on poutine: a bowl of fried yucca, black beans, stewed shredded beef, housemade nata (sour cream), chimichurri sauce and bits of fried queso blanco. Get it only from 4-5 p.m. for $4.20. 139 Essex St., LES; 85-22 Grand Ave., Elmhurst

A little pin-based fun for you: Check out these literal pot brownies baked in tiny terracotta pots at all W Hotels in the city, available starting at 4:20 p.m. on 4/20. Alas, these creative treats are only available for guests checking in that day, but feel free to use them as inspiration for your next themed party.