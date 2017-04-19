Eat Like an Insider: Jessica Seinfeld is all in for pizza

Cooking maven Jessica Seinfeld knows there are two sides to every eater: the one that wants to eat healthy, and the one that can’t help being indulgent. Or, as she puts it: “I need vice to live mostly in virtue, and I need virtue after I have eaten a lot of vice.”

Finding that balance is the goal of her fourth cookbook, “Food Swings,” on sale April 25, divided into two sections: Virtue and Vice, to suit whichever kind of recipe you’re craving. Spoiler alert though: Even the Vice recipes have a little bit of a halo.

“I am always experimenting with how to make everything my family eats slightly but imperceptibly healthier,” she says. Vegetable purees, protein-rich flours and coconut milk are just some of the ways she keeps recipes nutritious for her three kids and funnyman husband Jerry Seinfeld.

But there is something she can never say no to: “a basket of warm, fresh bread and butter.” Want to know more? Jessica Seinfeld will be at the Barnes & Noble in Tribeca, 97 Warren St., on Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m. She'll discuss “Food Swings” with fellow funny New Yorker Ali Wentworth, then take audience questions, pose for photos and, of course, sign her new book.

We asked Seinfeld where she likes to go in the city when she’s not doing the cooking for her Upper West Side brood.

New classics: I love Pasquale Jones (187 Mulberry St., Nolita) and Charlie Bird (5 King St., South Village) – they are my constants. Olmsted (659 Vanderbilt Ave., Prospect Heights) is a true food lover’s experience. Chef Greg Baxtrom is brilliant. The food is so fresh and delicious, and I love their back garden.

Date night: We walk in Central Park, often after dinner. We love to try pizza places, all over the five boroughs — Numero 28 Pizzeria is my favorite local pizza joint and luckily for everyone, they have a few locations in NYC. We also see what’s new on Broadway. Mostly we just love walking the city, our home and favorite place in the world.

Late night: Eating a slice of Joe’s Pizza late at night on Sixth Avenue is my idea of heaven. 7 Carmine St., Greenwich Village

Good for a group: Gotham Comedy Club (208 W. 23rd St., Chelsea) because we all need to laugh more, or Capizzi (547 Ninth Ave., Hell’s Kitchen).

Instagram-worthy: The Beekman Hotel and the restaurants at the Whitney Museum are all stunning places to eat. I also love the old, New York classics like Lombardi’s, Grand Central Oyster Bar, Patsy’s in East Harlem, JG Melon and The Palm.

Hidden gem: Manousheh — delicious Lebanese flatbreads, which you cannot find a lot of in NYC. 193 Bleecker St., Greenwich Village

Under $10: A doughnut from Dough Doughnuts. One perfect experience with a doughnut satisfies me for a long time, and their lemon poppy seed does just that.

Fun for the family: We love eating at Citi Field. There are such great options, though we usually end up ordering the same food every game – Shake Shack and Nathan’s hot dogs. 123-01 Roosevelt Ave., Queens