10 Mother's Day Brunches She'll Love

You love mom — which is why you're not doing the cooking on Mother's Day. Treat her to a fun and delicious brunch (hopefully with multiple mimosas) at one of our hand-picked selection of restaurants around the city.

Italian charm

Find plenty of warm hospitaliano at Il Gattopardo, whose indoor brunch patio does a pretty good approximation of the Italian seaside. Classy without being pretentious, mom will love the Mamma Mia Brunch with options like creamy asparagus soup with sauteed shrimp and pan-seared veal filet, served with a side of live jazz and bossa nova. 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 13 W. 54th St., Midtown West

Country brunchin’

Feel like you’ve escaped for a rustic upstate getaway at charming general store-style cafe The Smile. They know how important it is to make mom’s special day perfect — Mother’s Day is the only time all year that the restaurant takes brunch reservations — with chef Malia Marden serving up comfort food favorites like a fried chicken sandwich and baked eggs with avocado. 26 Bond St., NoHo

Pre-theater stop

Got Broadway matinee plans? Have your brunch at Coffeemania, where some of the most advanced coffee artists are making next-level flavored lattes you won’t find in any other cafe in the city. Despite the name, this European spot isn’t just a coffeehouse, and you’d be well served to explore their trendy Asian-influenced menu — the lobster roll has already made its debut, alongside vanilla cottage cheese fritters and a house specialty, borscht. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 1065 Ave. of the Americas

On the water

If the weather cooperates, take mom for a waterfront brunch at Industry Kitchen near South Street Seaport. Perched right on the edge of the East River, the outdoor terrace has unobstructed Brooklyn views. A menu of modern American favorites awaits, with Mother’s Day specials like lobster bisque in a bread bowl, pan-roasted halibut and a delicate strawberry pot pie with vanilla gelato. 70 South St., Financial District

Take your mama out to sea

Being a mom doesn't come with a lot of perks. To right the cosmic scale a little, Spirit of New York is giving all cruising moms bottomless mimosas and Champagne. Fun-loving moms will enjoy the casual party atmosphere, with a DJ and dancing as you sail down the Hudson on a two-hour sightseeing trip. A buffet of breakfast or brunch favorites is included, depending on which cruise you choose. 9:30-11:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 2-4 p.m., $59.90-$74.90

Nostalgic home cooking

Chef George Mendes owes a lot to his mom for the acclaimed cuisine at his Portuguese restaurant Lupulo. For the holiday, he’s adapting some of his childhood favorites into a three-course prix-fixe ($42) with options including egg custard tarts and a Portuguese scramble with salt cod flakes. Brunch favorites like his piri piri chicken & waffles are also available. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., 835 Sixth Ave., Chelsea

Something new

Contemporary Japanese restaurant Zuma has been keeping the trendy crowds of Murray Hill in omakase (tasting menu) dinners since 2015, and on Mother’s Day weekend it’s finally time to roll out brunch service. The Omakase Gochiso menus ($55 with one cocktail, or $75 for two hours of classic cocktails, bubbly, beer and wine) includes a choice of entree like Karashi miso chicken or salmon teriyaki and unlimited access to the raw bar, robata grill and dessert buffet. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., 261 Madison Ave., Murray Hill

Go European

Moms start brunch at Manhattan Valley’s new Mediterranean spot Marlow Bistro with a complimentary glass of Champagne. Though fairly new, this rustic European ambiance has already won the neighborhood’s praise with its pan-European cuisine, with brunch offering up some particularly tempting choices in the truffled croque madame, French toast with caramelized fruit and ricotta cavatelli. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 1018 Amsterdam Ave.

Get some dim sum

Nom Wah Tea Parlor still claims the best dumplings in Chinatown, but its new outpost Nom Wah NoLita is making its own mark on modern Chinese cuisine. For Mother’s Day, check out their Dim Sum Brunch featuring classics like scallion pancakes and pork soup dumplings, plus specials like the kid-friendly Hong Kong-style French toast (with peanut butter and condensed milk), a cheeky Sex on the Beach Bao (sausage, egg, cheese and X.O. sauce folded into a pineapple bao) and lychee mimosas. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 10 Kenmare St.

Brunch in the garden

Between the new Chihuly exhibit and best-in-the-country Rose Garden coming into bloom, you know you’ve been meaning to make it up to the New York Botanical Garden. On Mother’s Day, enjoy a classic brunch spread, including fresh-baked pastries and a carving station, courtesy of Starr Catering Group in the Garden Terrace Room before heading out to see the blooms. A cash bar will have wine, beer and cocktails. $44-$90, kids under 2 free, 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m., 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx