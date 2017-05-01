History lessons with cocktails at the Museum of Food and Drink

Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Brooklyn’s Museum of Food and Drink is finally turning its attention to the second part of its name.

A new series, Spring Spirits, is all about giving you a cultural tour of your favorite liquors at the MOFAD Lab (62 Bayard St., Williamsburg). First up on Thursday, May 4, is Mezcal and the Taste of Oaxaca ($60), which explores Mexico’s chocolate-growing region known for its mole sauces and mezcal production — and, you’ll of course get to taste some of its many varieties. Because insects play such a big role in Mexican cuisine, expect a few interesting antojitos from Lower East Side restaurant Casa Mezcal.

Then on May 25, the Polish Cultural Institute will tell the high-seas adventure of Austin Nichols to import three classic Polish vodkas (bison grass, cherry, pure rye) at Rediscovering Vodka in the Heart of Polish Brooklyn ($30). Grand Ferry Tavern owner Joel Lee Kulp created a signature drink for the event, The Kosciuszko Bridge, in honor of the Polish freedom fighter, paired with traditional bites and a Polish tango band.

In June, Spring Spirits will feature Peruvian pisco and Chinese baijiu, the world’s most popular liquor that remains one of the rarest in the U.S. And because they wouldn’t leave out the booze-free crowd, there’s a Discovering Taiwanese Tea panel on June 8 (free with RSVP).