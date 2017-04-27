How to get to Governors Island

Governors Island is the closest thing New York City has to a true locals-only secret spot. Tourists may cruise the harbor, but what’s an island got that Manhattan doesn’t?

Little do they know. While more visitors than ever are flocking to Times Square, when New Yorkers need a break we don’t need to get on a plane — island paradise is just a short ferry ride away.

Governors Island is opening early this year, on May 1, through Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends, Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day. There’s one exception: May 5, when the park will remain open until 9 p.m. for a rare chance to experience one of the best, unobstructed sunsets anywhere in the city, with live music and a beer garden.

Getting to Governors Island is both incredibly convenient and fast. The fare on the Governors Island Ferry, which runs from Manhattan and Brooklyn, is $2 round trip for adults, $1 for seniors, and free for kids under 12, NYCID holders and Governors Island members. Season passes are available for $20, and there’s no charge to bring a bike onboard (though space is limited).

Arrive about 15 minutes before the time you want to leave, as the ferry does get crowded. You can buy your ticket in advance online through the New York Waterways website and app, but it won’t guarantee you a spot on the boat.

New this year, Queens residents can get to the Island via the NYC Ferry for $2.75 each way, with a $1 surcharge for bikes.

Getting to Governors Island from Manhattan

The Governors Island Ferry runs from Manhattan’s Battery Maritime Building (10 South St.) every day, with weekday service on the hour beginning at 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., then 3:45 p.m. and final departure at 4:15 p.m. The last Manhattan-bound ferry leaves Governors Island at 6 p.m.

On weekends, the 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. departures are free, with regular $2 rides on the half hour from noon to 5:30 p.m. The last ferry leaves Governors Island at 7 p.m.

Additionally, the NYC Ferry’s East River Route (launching May 6) departs from Pier 11 in the Financial District with direct service to Governors Island on summer weekends only. The ferry runs every 45 minutes, with the first Governors Island-bound boat leaving at 10:15 a.m. and the last Manhattan-bound boat leaving Governors Island at 6:39 p.m. (though note that on the way back, you'll be getting a scenic tour of the Brooklyn waterfront and up to Long Island City before returning to Pier 11.)

Getting to Governors Island from Brooklyn

The Governors Island Ferry makes weekend trips from Brooklyn Bridge Park starting May 6. Because of an ongoing construction project at Pier 6, for the month of May the ferry will stop at Pier 1, then resume regular service from Pier 6 in June.

The first two departures on both days, at 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., are free, with regular $2 trips on the hour from 12:30-5:30 p.m. The last ferry leaves Governors Island for Brooklyn at 7 p.m.

Additionally, the NYC Ferry’s East River Route (launching May 6) includes stops at Greenpoint, North Williamsburg, South Williamsburg and DUMBO — but because the ferry departs from Pier 11 in the Financial District and the first stop is Governors Island (summer weekends only), you’ll be riding it for a while. The ferry runs every 45 minutes, with the first Governors Island-bound stop in DUMBO at 10:34 a.m. and the last Brooklyn-bound ferry leaving Governors Island at 6:39 p.m.

The NYC Ferry’s South Brooklyn Route (launching in August) will also leave from Pier 11, making stops in DUMBO, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Atlantic Avenue, Governors Island (summer weekends only), Red Hook, Sunset Park and Bay Ridge. The ferry runs every 45 minutes, with the first Governors Island-bound ferry leaving DUMBO at 10:20 a.m. and the last Brooklyn-bound ferry leaving Governors Island at 6:48 p.m.

Getting to Governors Island from Queens

New this year, Queens residents will have two ways to get to the island thanks to the NYC Ferry.

The East River Route (launching May 6 from Pier 11 in Manhattan) will make a stop at Hunter's Point South in Long Island City, traveling to Governors Island on summer weekends only. The ferry runs every 45 minutes, with the first Governors Island-bound ferry leaving Queens at 10:09 a.m., and the last Queens-bound ferry leaving Governors Island at 6:39 p.m.

Details are still being worked out for the Astoria route, which would take Queens residents directly to Pier 11, where they can catch either the East River or South Brooklyn ferries to Governors Island (though each leg of the trip will cost $2.75).