National Donut Day: Where to get free doughnuts in NYC

Friday, June 2, is National Donut Day — actually, the first of two doughnut holidays on the calendar (the other is Nov. 5).

Before rolling your eyes, know that this one is legit. It was established in 1938 to acknowledge the Dough Lassies, a group of volunteers with the Salvation Army who baked doughnuts treats for soldiers serving overseas during World War I.

The more you know, the better the doughnuts taste, especially when they’re free. Here’s where to treat yourself:

Doughnut Plant: Head to any their four locations to get a free Carnival Sprinkles Mini Cake Doughnut,while supplies last. doughnutplant.com

Tim Hortons: Even the Canadians have been roped in — buy a hot or iced coffee and mention that it’s Donut Day to get a free treat. 761 Seventh Ave., 1021 Sixth Ave., Penn Station, JFK

Postmates: Be among the first 5,000 New Yorkers to download the delivery app Postmates on June 2 and get your order of a dozen doughnuts from any local or chain restaurant for free with the code DONUTFAIRY. postmates.com

Entenmann’s: Find yourself in Times Square checking out Holoscenes? Grab one of the tens of thousands of free doughnuts being given out, plus entertainment by the Harlem Globetrotters.

Underwest Doughnuts: Both locations — the car wash on the west side and their new kiosk near Penn Station — will be giving out miniature-sized versions of their unique flavors like the Caramel Corn Doughnut.

Krispy Kreme: Walking into Penn Station is a big ask, but it’s worth it to grab a hot, fresh glazed doughnut off the conveyor belt (or any other that catches your eye), totally free all day.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Get a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage.

Cumberland Farms: However you start your morning — hot or iced coffee, soda or frozen slush — from 5-10 a.m. you get a free doughnut with purchase of any fountain drink.