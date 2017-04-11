New anti-Trump bar Coup will donate all profits to good causes

Many of us have been drinking to forget that Donald Trump is president, and now you can do it at a new bar called Coup that’s taking on the current administration one cocktail at a time.

New York City bar magnate Ravi DeRossi, whose cocktail empire also includes tiki hotspot Mother of Pearl and speakeasy Death & Co., will open Coup on April 14 at 64 Cooper Square in Astor Place. All of Coup’s profits from every drink will go to organizations that have been targeted by the new president’s administration, including the ACLU and Planned Parenthood. You can even choose which cause to support with a token that comes with your drink.

“Everyone has his or her reasons for not liking the current administration,” says DeRossi. “For me it's manyfold, but if I could boil it down to one issue, it would be equality.”

He sees Trump’s administration as actively working against giving everyone “a fair chance at life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness… So, what we've created is a cocktail bar that encourages discussion, love, respect, acceptance and, above all, creates a community where we turn our angst and despair into something beautiful and positive.”

DeRossi has some pretty powerful friends in the cocktail world in his corner, too. His partners in Coup are Sother Teague, the president of New York's chapter of the U.S. Bartenders Guild, and Max Green of spirits-only tasting room Amor Y Amaro, who'll be head bartender.

They've got some pretty famous faces lined up to do stints behind the bar, from local stars like Giuseppe Gonzalez of Suffolk Arms and Leyenda’s Ivy Mix, to Seattle cocktail pioneer Jamie Boudreau and even “Iron Chef” host Alton Brown. Guest bartenders will work anywhere from one to several nights, and each will pick the organization of their choice to support.

Coup will be open daily 6 p.m.-2 a.m., and takes its promise of equality seriously. Though the West Village’s The Happiest Hour bar is being sued for refusing to serve a man in a Make America Great Again cap, a Coup rep says all are welcome: “Every dollar will go to benefit communities in need, and we appreciate the support of anyone wanting to drink for a cause!”

The idea of donating all of a bar’s profits to charity isn’t new — several bars all over the world have been founded to help worthy causes. More locally, $1 from every cocktail on a special menu at Crown Heights’ dessert and cocktail bar Butter & Scotch goes to Planned Parenthood.