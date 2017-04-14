New York’s classiest floating bar Grand Banks opens for the season

The historic schooner right out of your Martha’s Vineyard fantasies that is Grand Banks is reopening for the 2017 season

As of April 14, it’s Island Time at the floating Tribeca cocktail bar Grand Banks, where you’ll also find the rosé-based drink Skipper Key, housemade Pimm’s with ginger and mint in the Diplomat or the Hamptons-inspired Locals Only, if you just can’t wait for the real warm-weather season to start. The wine and Champagne list have been refreshed too, and beer drinkers have five options of their own.

It’s drinks only until May 1, when the kitchen starts turning out small plates like fried soft-shell crab, burrata with Chianti-marinated beets and, of course, a lobster roll served with pickles made right on board.

Find Grand Banks docked at Pier 25 at West Street by Hudson River Park, open from 3 p.m. during the week and 1 p.m. on weekends until midnight. Limited reservations are available, but your best bet is to get there early.