Phil Donahue wants men to speak up for feminism

See talk show icon Phil Donahue live at Build Series as he discusses his new Makers Men storytelling series, about men supporting equality for women.

By
Eva Kis
 Published : April 21, 2017
Marlo Thomas and her husband, Phil Donahue. Photo: Getty Images
Marlo Thomas and her husband, Phil Donahue. Photo: Getty Images

The goals of feminism — that’s equal rights for women — won’t be achieved by women alone.

They need the voices and work of men, which is where Makers Men comes in. The conversation series hosted by talk show icon Phil Donahue recently launched its channel featuring notable men like singer John Legend and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson adding their support to advancing fairness in the workplace and beyond.

To learn more about this influential series, stop by Build Studio at 692 Broadway on Monday, April 24, at 4 p.m. to hear Donahue chat about the TED Talks for feminism and how to support the women in your life. The talk is free with RSVP, or watch live online and through the Build app.

