See LL Cool J, Liev Schreiber and the real Rocky at Build Studio

All through April, we’ve been highlighting some of the amazing guests coming to chat with a live audience of fans at NoHo’s Build Studio, from pop sensation Jake Miller to OG beauty queen Trish McEvoy.

This week, the conversation series (tickets are always free!) is hosting LL Cool J, who’s more actor than rapper these days, starring in “NCIS: Los Angeles” and Spike TV’s reality hit “Lip Sync Battle.” He’ll be stopping by the studio at 692 Broadway on Friday, April 28 at 10:30 a.m.

Then, catch Liev Schreiber and the real-life man he plays in the upcoming film “Chuck,” about New Jersey liquor salesman and small-time boxer Chuck Wepner who lasted 15 rounds in the ring against Muhammad Ali in 1975. Wepner, whose story became the real-life inspiration for Rocky Balboa, Schreiber and director Philippe Falardeau will chat about the film on Friday, April 28, at 4:30 p.m.

While all the seats to both events have been claimed, you can still watch live online and through the Build app. Follow @BUILDSeriesNYC on Twitter and Instagram to be the first to know about upcoming guests.