These Easter desserts are the envy of the Easter Bunny

Looking for a centerpiece for your Easter table, or just a hostess gift that's sure to impress? These Easter desserts from the city's bakeries and chocolatiers are sure to beat the usual Cadbury creme eggs (which have been dead to us since they changed their formula, anyway).

Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate

Pastry chef Marc Aumont has designed a menagerie of Easter-themed chocolate animals, from bunnies to ducks; there’s even an Easter Island mask for you pun lovers. A lucky few will find a copper ticket inside their treat good for a 42-piece box of chocolates. $44-$90, 43 W. 42nd St., kreutherchocolate.com

Padoca Bakery

Baker Rachel Binder is known for her savory Brazilian PDQs, but her sweet treats have earned a devoted coffee crowd, too. For Easter, pick up a half-dozen hot cross buns, which mix in dry cherries in addition to the traditional raisins and currants. $18 for 6, 359 E. 68th St., padocabakery.com

L.A. Burdick Chocolate

The 30-year-old New England chocolatier finally set up shop in SoHo late last year, serving perhaps the chicest dessert of Easter: polka-dot chocolate eggs, available in dark chocolate (filled with chocolate truffles) or milk chocolate (filled with pâtes de fruits). $24, 156 Prince St., burdickchocolate.com

Dominique Ansel

The newly minted best pastry chef in the world always has fun with holiday treats. This year’s special Easter offering is a trio of chicks making good on their New Year’s resolution to “egg-ercise” their chocolate bonbon core. $22 each, preorder only, dominiqueansel.com, dominiqueanselkitchen.com

Il Buco Alimentari

Pastry chef Robert Bryant just couldn’t resist having fun with chocolate, creating these bunny pops and glittering eggs that can be picked up in the restaurant or preordered by phone. $5-$15, 53 Great Jones St., ilbucovineria.com

William Greenberg Desserts

These Easter animal-shaped petit fours are almost too darling to eat, but just try to resist their layers of moist sponge cake and fruit jams. We recommend picking up a couple of their seasonal pastel black-and-white cookies, too. $42 for a dozen, 1100 Madison Ave., wmgreenbergdesserts.com