Now you can protest President Trump with ice cream in Times Square

Feeling a little bitter about the state of the world? A new Times Square ice cream stand has some sweet new ways to protest President Trump’s policies.

Get politically inspired starting May 15 at I Scream!, a delicious summer-long pop-up on Broadway Plaza between 43rd and 44th streets, serving activism with every scoop to the more than 300,000 people who come through Times Square every day.

And their flavors go way beyond vanilla. One of the city’s best ice cream parlors Ice & Vice created nine politically charged options like Freeze Global Warming, a blend of concord grape and lavender, or dig into the equality-inspired sundae No Borders, featuring Mexican chocolate brownie chunks and dulce de leche.

Five percent of every purchase goes to causes including the ACLU, the Natural Resource Defense Council and Planned Parenthood, all organizations on the front lines against Trump’s biggest proposed policy changes. And on opening day from 1-2 p.m., flavors are just $1 with all proceeds going to charity. The stand is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

You’re not just screaming for joy here, either. Besides selling ice cream, I Scream! encourages customers to take a public stand by posting a selfie at the kiosk with a caption telling the world what makes them want to scream with the hashtag #IScreamTSq. Each day, a Scream of the Day will be selected and shared not just on social media but the side of the ice cream stand itself.

“I Scream! came to mind as the result of a play on words — ‘I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream’ — which related to both the singular and the collective of political opinion in action,” founder Chelsea Lipman tells Metro. “We're all screaming about our own things, but we scream together to get things done.”

Lipman, just 24 years old, was inspired to start the project after returning from the Women’s March in January. “The passion at the Women's March was amazing, and it sparked in me a desire to do something, but I didn't have a lot of money to give,” she says. What she does have is graphic design skills, which she used to create the kiosk and pitch her idea to the Times Square Alliance, the nonprofit keepers of the Crossroads of the World.

The choice of such a high-profile public space was completely intentional. While most people don’t come to Times Square for political reasons, it's been a natural magnet for political protest since way before the 2016 presidential election. Opposition to Trump’s policies has also politicized New York City's food scene, from food crawls supporting immigrant-run restaurants to a bar donating all profits to organizations fighting for causes threatened by the current administration.

It’s a trend that Lipman is continuing, and hopes just a few more people will educate themselves as they hoist those scoops like Lady Liberty's torch.

“I hope to inspire others — including people who aren't already politically active — to speak out, get involved, and put their money where their mouth is,” she says. “I hope people interact with this kiosk and realize that everyone's voices can and should be heard."