Drink Wine With Agent Cooper is a real and free event with Kyle MacLachlan

The words you’re about to read seem as surreal as an episode of “Twin Peaks,” but they’re all true: You can drink rosé with Kyle MacLachlan, for free.

Even the Log Lady would get excited about this. MacLachlan, who stars in the David Lynch series as FBI Agent Dale Cooper, will be at Flatiron’s Bottlerocket Wine & Spirit (5 W. 19th St.) from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 2, for straight-out-of-your-fantasies event called Drink Wine With Agent Cooper.

In the Rosé Room, if you will, MacLachlan will be meeting and greeting with fans as he pours a selection of Washington State rosé wines, including the new 2016 Blushing Bear Rosé from his own small winery, Pursued by Bear. While a piece of your die-hard “Twin Peaks”-loving heart may always live in Washington, MacLachlan was born there and has been making wine in Walla Walla since 2005.

Both the meet-and-greet and tasting are totally free, no RSVP required — the shop is even welcoming under-21s, just no wine for you. So arrive early for a chance to sip damn fine wine and gaze adoringly at the ever well-coiffed Dale Cooper in the flesh.