Your weekend forecast: blossoms, beer and bacon

We know you've got a busy weekend of photographing cherry blossoms and trying Wylie Dufresne's new doughnuts. As you should, but just in case there's room in your schedule, here are some excellent suggestions.

HOCKEY

RangersTown Square

The Rangers may be on the road, but you can still cheer them on through the NHL Playoffs on their home turf of Madison Square Garden. For the duration of their championship run, head to RangersTown Square, an outdoor activity zone on the corner of 33rd Street and Seventh Avenue for viewing parties with Rangers alumni, face painting and hair spray, and giveaways. You can also try to get a digital puck was Henrik Lundqvist, pose in a GIF booth, take a virtual reality tour of the Rangers locker room and more. Free, Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 3 p.m., Sunday, April 30, 11-3 p.m., nyrangers.com

ARTS

Henri Cartier-Bresson: India in Full Frame

Famous for photographing the last days of Mahatma Gandhi, Henri Cartier-Bresson was present in India during a time of dramatic political upheaval and social change. The important works resulting from that trip are on display in a 69-piece exhibit now running at the Rubin Museum. Featuring what many consider the debut of street photography, “India in Full Frame” captures a time that irrevocably changed India’s path through history and defined its present. Through Sept. 4, Rubin Museum, 150 W. 17th St., free with admission, rubinmuseum.org

TALK

Ari Roussimoff: Masonic Symbolism

Demystify the freemasons at the Livingston Masonic Library on Thursday when Brother Ari Roussimoff leads a discussion about the symbolism in his artwork. A Freemason since 2002, Roussimoff has revived the masonic tradition of painted aprons. His canvas work also unites masonic messaging with universal philosophy. Be sure to bring your photo ID (you know how these secret societies can be), and RSVP to secure a seat. Wine will be served. April 27, 6:30 p.m., Livingston Masonic Library, 71 W. 23rd St., Free with RSVP, nymasoniclibrary.org

DANCE

A Celebration of Indian Dance in America

Uniting 25 artists dedicated to keeping Indian dance traditions alive in NYC, from historians and choreographers to dancers and musicians, “A Celebration of Indian Dance in America” is the latest theatrical dance piece by From the Horse’s Mouth. The show highlights traditions from ancient techniques to Bollywood, accompanied by live music and curated by Rajika Puri, doyenne of Indian Dance in NYC. April 29 is a benefit performance and reception with the cast for $50. April 27-30, 14th Street Y, 344 E. 14th St., $35-$50, 14streetY.org

FOOD

Chelsea Eats

Filling Eighth Ave. between 14th and 23rd streets, Chelsea Eats returns this Saturday with an afternoon of bites representing the neighborhood, in partnership with the New York Food Truck Association. Stroll between trucks and booths putting forth some of their best dishes, and pay as you indulge to support the community. Participants include Phil’s Steaks, Disco Sandwiches, Yaki Tacos and more. There will also be live entertainment and activities throughout the day. April 29, popupnewyorkevents.com

FOOD

Bacon and Beer Classic

Two of mankind’s best creations are showcased at Citi Field this weekend. About 40 restaurants and 50 breweries come together at the ballpark to show off their best bacon dishes or craft beers and ciders. Your ticket allows you to sample the entrants, which may range from maple bacon bourbon ice cream to bacon onion jam, in either afternoon or evening sessions. Between tastes, grab friends for games on the field, like giant Jenga, a bungee run or a bacon-eating competition. April 29-30, Multiple times, Citi Field, 123-01 Roosevelt Ave., Queens, $69-$129, baconandbeerclassic.com

SPRING

Sakura Matsuri

Spend a day drinking in the beauty of the season at the annual Cherry Blossom Festival, Sakura Matsui, at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, home to one of North America’s most stunning collections of the fragrant trees. This weekend, during the peak of cherry blossom season (“hanami”), there are over 60 events, demonstrations and performances dedicated to Japanese culture. Activities include live music, tea ceremonies, parasol dances, taiko drumming and a cosplay fashion show. April 29-30, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 990 Washington Ave., Brooklyn, $30, bbg.org

EARTH DAY

National Grid Earth Day Celebration

Now in its 10th year, the National Grid Earth Day Celebration returns to Brooklyn College with an afternoon of family-friendly events focusing on environmentalism. The 2 p.m. matinee of “Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters: An African Tale” ($15) is followed by hands-on activities, educational demos and giveaways on the plaza outside Whitman Theatre. They include instrument-making out of recyclables, children’s yoga, a fire prevention demo and live performances of music and puppetry. April 29, 3-5 p.m., Brooklyn College, 2900 Ave. H, Brooklyn, Free-$15, brooklyncenter.org

HEALTH

CYCLES + SEX

Let’s talk about sex, baby — or no babies, because you’re using contraceptives or on your period. CYCLES + SEX is not fooling around when it comes to fooling around. It’s the place to talk openly about your body, hormones, sex, menstruation, and giving birth. Shop the marketplace (and take home a new toy) or buy an all-access pass to the workshops, demos, performances and panels dedicated to women’s health and sexual satisfaction. Flo Living’s Alisa Vitti is the keynote speaker. April 30, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m., 404, 404 10th Ave., $10-$35, cyclesandsex.com

STAR TREK

George Takei

Social activist and actor George Takei visits BAM to talk about his rise to fame against all odds, and how he leverages it today in the name of advocacy. From his years in a Japanese-American internment camp during WWII (the subject of his recent Broadway show, “Allegiance”) to social media stardom and his role in the fight for marriage equality, Takei relates his own story to today’s political climate with his trademark wit and warmth -- urging people to use their influence for good. May 1, 7:30 p.m., BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, 30 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn, $35-$75, bam.org

ARTS

“Seeing You”

Little is known about the mysterious new immersive theater piece from Randy Weiner, producer of “Sleep No More” and creator of “Queen of the Damned.” But adventurous spirits quickly started buying out the first six-week block of tickets, and the show has now been extended through July. Taking place at an installation under the High Line, “Seeing You” combines the work of Ryan Heffington, co-director and choreographer, with environmental storytelling and lavish costumes. May 2-July 30, High Line, 450 W. 14th St., $75-$90, seeingyou.nyc