PHOTOS: The 2017 Arts + Business Council Awards Celebration

Kevin Hart was honored.
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : May 25, 2017
On Tuesday night, the Arts + Business Council of Greater Philadelphia held their 32nd annual awards celebration at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Hundreds were in attendance and several awards were given out to artistic innovators and business volunteers making a difference in the community.

Superstar comedian, actor, writer and producer, Kevin Hart, was even in attendance to accept the Anne d’Harnoncourt Award for artistic excellence.

The North Philly native said in his speech: “Expect to see me doing more. Expect to see me giving more. Except me to put on for my city at a higher level. As things get bigger for me, they’ll get bigger for the city of Philadelphia.”

Were you there? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon. 

