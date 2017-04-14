2017 NFL Draft deals in Philadelphia

The 2017 NFL Draft comes to Philadelphia on April 27 — the city where the first draft was held back in 1936 at the Ritz-Carlton. Over 225,000 people attended last year’s draft in Chicago, and similar numbers are expected this time around, too.

Whether you’re a Philly native or visiting for the first time, the 2017 NFL Draft is a great excuse to enjoy the City of Brotherly Love to the max, and luckily, local businesses are getting into the spirit by offering fantastic deals on food, drinks, museum admissions and more.

Here is a running list of NFL Draft deals in Philadelphia, which we are continuously updating:

Food & Drink

McGillin’s

1310 Drury St.

mcgillins.com

If you want to get your fill of history and beer, McGillin’s is the oldest continuously operating tavern in Philly. They’re serving up NFL “Draft” Daily beer specials featuring “1st round picks” of Philly’s finest breweries with the NFL Draft Sampler. It includes six full-sized beers representing local favorites: Yards, Philly Brewing, Troegs, Sly Fox, Stoudt’s and Lancaster.

Jet Wine Bar

1525 South St.

jetwinebar.com

Fan of the TV show “Friday Night Lights”? Jet Wine Bar is having a marathon accompanied by drink specials. It begins on April 27 at 9 p.m. with a $5 themed cocktail and continues into Saturday night.

Ocean Prime

124 S. 15th St.

ocean-prime.com

Hungry? Good. Ocean Prime in Center City is hosting the NFL Deluxe Baller Menu. Created by executive chef Rory Baatz, it includes a wine pairing with each course. Specific dishes will be announced soon.

Museums and Cultural Attractions

The Barnes

2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

thebarnes.org

You can’t come to Philadelphia without visiting The Barnes. The permanent collection as well as the exhibition, “Person of the Crowd: The Contemporary Art of Flânerie,” will be open on April 27, 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Academy of Natural Sciences at Drexel University

1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

ansp.org

Free general admission is available for all visitors in addition to an $8 Super Saver Ticket for special exhibits on April 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and April 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wear an NFL jersey and get your Super Saver Ticket for $7.

The Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St.

fi.edu

Get a $2 discount on general adult admission by wearing any NFL gear from April 27-29, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Penn Museum

3260 South St.

penn.museum

This museum of archaeology and anthropology has $10 admission deal for visitors who mention the NFL Draft from April 27-29.