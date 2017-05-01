Girl power lauded at 3rd annual Rad Awards

Philly Tech Week has kicked into high gear, and if you’re looking for a cool event to attend after work tonight, check out the third annual Rad Awards, being held at Stratus Rooftop Lounge in Old City.

“I started Rad Girls in 2013, during a time in my career when I was desperately craving mentorship,” says Leah Kauffman, founder and editor in chief of rad-girls.com. “I was working at an organization where there were no women in positions of power. It was frustrating.”

Kauffman began reaching out to female leaders in her network for coffee and to discuss career challenges and work-life balance.

“It struck me that if I could somehow broadcast these conversations to a wider audience, it would benefit other women who were seeking guidance and inspiration,” she says. “I began recording various conversations and publishing them to my site.”

The website’s annual Rad Awards event has grown in popularity over the past few years. For 2017, 52 nominees will be honored in 13 different categories.

“Showcasing these changemakers helps nurture a community where we can actively light each other's torches and burn brighter together,” Kauffman says.

With Quaker City Mercantile as this year’s liquor sponsor, you can look forward to sipping some really fun cocktails as well like the Yes She Campari. And in case you’re wondering, guys are totally invited, too.

“We even have a Rad Guy of the Year category,” adds Kauffman.

If you go:

Rad Girl Awards

Tuesday, May 2, 7-11 p.m.

Stratus Rooftop Lounge, 433 Chestnut St.

$25, rad-girls.com